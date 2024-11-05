Joy Reid Says Florida Is ‘Extreme,' 'Fascist’ For Rejecting Abortion Measure

Voting is fascist! That's the level of absurdity MSNBC host Joy Reid went to on Tuesday night after seeing election results that she didn't like.

One of the most prominent ballot measures on the national political stage this 2024 election cycle was Amendment 4 in Florida, which would have prohibited state laws restricting abortion before fetal viability or when necessary to protect a pregnant woman’s health. Needing to clear a 60 percent threshold to pass, the ballot measure failed by a few percentage points.

Reid went absolutely ballistic. First, she said that Ron DeSantis is a "champion of denying women their rights over their own bodies," then called him a "bully" for campaigning against an amendment that he opposed.

"Governor DeSantis has bet his political future on being the champion of denying women their rights over their own bodies," Reid said. "He's competing obviously with the governor of Texas, he's thinking about a future in which he would like to inherit Donald Trump's evangelical, white evangelical base. And he's decided that this is his marker, and he's been willing to use really, the awesome powers of the state to try to intimidate and bully even television stations in the state against running ads in favor of that protection. So, it will defy all of the other states, including very, very red states that have protected women."

She wasn't done.

Joy Reid Calls Florida ‘Fascist’ For Disagreeing With Her

Reid continued by saying that Florida is now a "pure, Project 2025 in miniature," and that it's now an "extreme, sort of extremist right-wing fascist type government."

That's right; a politician campaigns for the issues he believes in, and the state's voters choosing to side with him is now "fascism," according to MSNBC and Joy Reid.

It's a perfect encapsulation of the extremism and reality denial of the political left in 2024; unable to convince voters that their ideas are better or that their plan for the country is better, they've resorted to labeling their political opponents "Nazis," "fascists" or tried desperately to say that someone like Donald Trump, who has Jewish grandchildren, supports Hitler.

It's embarrassing and thoroughly discrediting, and it's why election night 2024 is shaping up to be a disaster for Joy Reid's party. No one believes them anymore.