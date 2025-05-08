Joe Biden's Interview With 'The View' Was As Cringe As Expected

Former President Joe Biden was not surprised when Kamala Harris lost the election in November. Citing racism and sexism, he claims he expected it.

"I wasn’t surprised [she lost], not because I didn’t think she was qualified. She is," Biden told the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday. "[This] went the sexist route. This is a woman … I’ve never seen quite a successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t run the country, and a woman of mixed race."

The ladies on set nodded along in agreement, as they did for most of the nearly hour-long conversation with the former president and his wife, Jill.

As expected, the show was not interested in having an honest, robust conversation. Biden could not have landed a softer interview - his longest since departing the White House in January.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the token conservative on set, challenged Biden only once with a question about reports that his cognitive capabilities declined dramatically during his final year in office. A bumbling Biden dismissed the reports, saying there is evidence to "substantiate those claims," before turning to Jill to finish his answer.

"We had a circumstance where we were in a position that we — the pandemic, because of the incompetence of the last outfit, end up over a million people dying," he continued. "We were also in a situation where we found ourselves unable to deal with a lot of just basic issues, which I won’t go into in the interest of time," Biden said before nudging his wife to finish.

"The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us, and they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day," Jill responded. "I mean, he’d get up, he put in a full day, and then at night he would — I’d be in bed reading my book, and he was still on the phone, reading his briefings, working with staff."

Biden also maintained he would have defeated Trump, and only dropped out to unite the party.

"He's still got seven million fewer votes than I got. A lot of people didn't show up. Number one. Number two, they're very close in those toss-up states. It wasn't a slam dunk," Biden said.

Polling tells a different story.

According to internal Democratic research, Harris lost the election for the same reasons Biden was polling so low in the summer: the economy and the border.

Harris also ran her entire campaign on abortion and deeming that Trump was a Nazi. Policies be damned.

Nonetheless, the ladies didn't bother to ask Biden about his economy or the border during the discussion. Not once. Imagine interviewing the former president and downplaying his decision to open our borders, one of the most damning political decisions of this generation.

The co-hosts also had an opportunity to question Biden about his controversial preemptive pardons for family members and clemency for Gen. Mark Milley and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Instead, Whoopi Goldberg asked him if he had a response to Trump's statement that the pardons Biden signed via autopen should be void and vacant.

Biden responded by saying, "He is vacant." The ladies and studio audience got a kick out of that one.

But, seriously, about those preemptive pardons …

Later in the interview, Jill Biden lamented "certain people in the party" who they "thought" were their friends turning on her husband after his admittedly pathetic debate performance in June.

Jill didn't name names and the hosts didn't ask her to clarify.

Presumably, she was referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, we are left to speculate. Sunny and Co. also avoided any reference to the rumored fracture in Biden's relationship with Barack Obama.

While no one expects "The View" to conduct hard-hitting journalism, the program is under the umbrella of ABC News. And interviews like these undermine the credibility of the entire division.

The episode was a joke. It was actually political propaganda. If "SNL" were still funny, Biden's appearance on "The View" would lead the sketch comedy program this Saturday.

Put simply, Trump answered harder questions during his podcast tour with "bro shows" like" Bussin With The Boys" and "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" than Biden had to on ABC.

Still, the former president often appeared dazed and confused on set, reassuring American voters that he did not have the mental capabilities to run the country for four more years.

For anyone who had doubts, the interview accomplished that much.