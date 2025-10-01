Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert Call Trump a 'Son of a B----' For Celebrating Late-Night Demise

Jimmy Kimmel discussed his short-lived suspension on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night, during which he called President Donald Trump a "son of a bitch."

"You started as a radio disc jockey, as you said," Colbert told Kimmel. "When you were spinning platters and making with the banter, did you ever think the president of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment?"

"I mean, that son of a b----, you know?" Kimmel replied.

"Mister son of a b----," Colbert corrected him.

The audience laughed.

Both Kimmel and Colbert blame Trump for their respective suspension and cancellation. Kimmel even accused Trump of causing CBS to drop Colbert’s show last week during his own return.

"The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke. He was somehow able to squeeze Colbert out of CBS. Then he turned his sights on me," Kimmel said.

While such claims excite the overwhelmingly progressive crowd in attendance, applause doesn’t make them true.

There is no evidence that Trump had any role in CBS’s decision to end Colbert’s show in May 2026. Reports indicate Colbert’s late-night program loses roughly $40 million annually, a burden the new parent company, Skydance, clearly did not want to assume.

Kimmel also lied to viewers about the political affiliation of Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin. He reportedly told ABC he would not correct the record and intended to double down on the false claim before his suspension.

On a fundamental level, Colbert’s show was ripe for cancellation, and Kimmel’s remarks merited at least a suspension. Until proven otherwise, all the talk of government interference is simply a spin.

As for calling Trump a "son of a bitch," it’s precisely that kind of cheap rhetoric that has cost both Kimmel and Colbert about half their audiences since 2017.