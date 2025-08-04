Oliver's parents created the AI version of their son and first used it in 2024 to call for Congress to push voting for gun control measures.

Former CNN host Jim Acosta "interviewed" an AI-animated avatar of deceased Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver on Monday to promote a gun control message.

"I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence," Acosta asked the avatar, for an interview on his Substak.

"Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard," Oliver's avatar said. "It's about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think of that?"



"I think that's a great idea, Joaquin," Acosta responded.

Oliver's parents created the AI version of their son and first used it in 2024 to call for Congress to push voting for gun control measures.

"It's been six years, and you've done nothing, not a thing to stop all the shootings that have continued to happen since," the message said. "I died that day in Parkland, my body was destroyed by a weapon of war."

Oliver, who was one of the students killed in the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, would've turned 25 on Monday.

Acosta also asked the avatar questions about Oliver as a teen, such as his favorite team, movies and TV shows.

"Star Wars is such an epic saga. The adventures, the characters and that iconic music are unforgettable," Oliver's avatar said.

According to Fox News Digital, Acosta's Substack live chat was littered with messages during the interview, with some calling it "creepy," "weird," and "unsettling."

After the discussion, Oliver's father discussed the creation. "I understand that this is AI," Manuel Oliver said, acknowledging he couldn't bring his son back. "Sadly, I can't. However, the technology is out there. I can hear his voice again.

"He's a symbol of something that is deeply, deeply wrong with this country," Acosta later said of Oliver. "People give up, and I think something like this is maybe going to give some people some hope, that we should keep charging, keep pushing for this."

Thoughts?