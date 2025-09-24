Jessica Chastain Criticizes Apple for Delaying ‘The Savant’ Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

The show appears to be yet another example of Hollywood pushing left-wing propaganda.

This week, Apple TV+ postponed the release of its new drama series "The Savant" in what appeared to be a reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant," Apple said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

The show was set to premiere Friday, starring Jessica Chastain. Apple has not announced a new release date.

According to the official synopsis, "The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act."

On Wednesday, Chastain criticized Apple’s decision in an Instagram post:

"I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant," she wrote.

"In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6 attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk."

Forget the delayed release date. The show appears to be yet another example of Hollywood pushing left-wing propaganda. The trailer suggests the lead investigator only targets far-right nationalists. Yet, in the real world, it is radicalized leftists who are most often linked to political violence.

In fact, according to the Utah governor, Kirk’s suspected assassin developed a "leftist ideology" after becoming increasingly radicalized.

"Can’t wait for the new TV show about the liberal deep state woman with a multiracial family that stops right-wing terrorism by monitoring our internet!" Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations said in response to the show's trailer on X. "They’ve really got their finger on the pulse with this one, I tell you."

Meanwhile, Apple’s streaming service is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year as it struggles to wrest market share from leaders like Netflix.

We don't suspect "The Savant" will be the savior.