Jen Psaki Blames 'Disinformation' For Democrats Losing, After Sharing Discredited Hunter Biden Letter

Jen Psaki was rewarded for her performance art as Joe Biden's press secretary, covering for her boss's mental decline, misleading the public and the media, with a lucrative new job at MSNBC. Not much about her job has changed since moving to the country's most embarrassing "news" outlet.

One of Psaki's many talents is blaming "misinformation" for anything that doesn't go exactly according to her or her party's plan. But her latest attempt to do so bordered on the absurd, even for her.

Jon Stewart, another left wing media partner, interviewed Psaki on "The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart" recently to discuss how their party lost comprehensively in the 2024 election. Her answer was spectacularly misinformed, inaccurate, and proved yet again that she is remarkably unaware of her own actions.

"In the weeks after the election, it wasn't that I was shocked out of my mind that Trump won, but how did this happen and why did this happen and what can be learned form it," Psaki said. "I don't think there's one answer, and I know that there are efforts in different places to explore that question.

"To me, it is a multitude of things. It is how the Democrats are communicating about issues, but it's also a policy question too…it's misinformation and disinformation…"

Uhh…Jen. Ever listened to yourself speak or looked at your X profile?

Jen Psaki Confirms Democrats Incredible Self-Delusion

Jen Psaki blames "misinformation and disinformation" for Democrats losing. Does she not remember sharing the now-discredited Politico story on Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020? Because we do.

"Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say," she posted. Heck, it's still up now.

The entire Politico story, and the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials, was disinformation. They knew it wasn't Russian disinformation, yet they said it anyway. Because they put party before reality.

But of course, the only reason Democrats lose is "misinformation."

Psaki then revealed who she thinks is spreading "misinformation and disinformation," referencing Joe Rogan's podcast as somewhere Democrats should go to counter what he's saying. Remarkable.

Laughably, Stewart also asked her if she thought the Democrat Party was "principled."

"I do," she said. "I don't want to say too principled, because that's not a good thing to say, but I think principled yes. The Democratic Party writ large are defenders of institutions that make the country run, the rule of law, the separation of government…"

Amazing.

Which party threw massive riots in the summer of 2020, causing billions in property damage, and leading to dozens of deaths, all while demanding the police be defunded? Which party turned their states into authoritarian nightmares during COVID, punishing people for not wearing a useless mask or getting vaccinated?

Which president tried to force every private business to fire unvaccinated workers, before being shut down by the Supreme Court? Which president said he'd ignore the Court's ruling on student loan debt forgiveness? That's respect for the rule of law, separation of government, and institutions that make the country run? In Psaki's warped, anti-reality worldview, that's principled governance.

And her lack of understanding and willful disregard for objective fact exemplifies the problems with the modern Democrat Party. They don't get it, and they never will. In some ways, that's the best possible news for the country's future.