Jemele Hill Says ESPN Has a Right-Wing Bias Because Stephen A. Talked To a Conservative

Jemele Hill claims ESPN might be too right-leaning and showing a conservative bias by allowing Stephen A. Smith to discuss politics.

"I do wonder if ESPN, in this climate, would sanction a major personality digging as hard into the left and SAS is digging into the right," she posted above an article by Carron J. Phillips. "And when I say digging in, I mean could they appear on MSNBC whenever they wanted? Could they appear on Don Lemon’s platform to discuss issues? Or

@MeidasTouch?"

A couple of things.

First, Phillips is the scumbag who knowingly and falsely framed a nine-year-old child for wearing blackface at a Chiefs' game in 2023 in an article for Deadspin. Phillips also refused to take down the deceptive photo of the minor until his parents sued him. Phillips is now unemployed and deemed unemployable. Nonetheless, Hill continues to promote and interview a grown man who harasses children.

Now, to her comments about Smith and ESPN.

She conveniently leaves out that Smith's foray into politics began after he expressed interest in running as a Democrat in 2028. Apparently, she thinks ESPN is so right-wing that it supports his possible interest in helping the Democratic Party beat the GOP in four years.

Clearly, we aren't dealing with the brightest woman here.

Hill considers Smith "digging into the right" because he interviewed conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro and appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

Smith did interview Shapiro on his independently owned podcast last week. He also interviewed Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Cory Booker, and Representative Ro Khanna – all of whom are members of the Democratic Party. Interestingly, Hill and Phillips left those details out.

Hill also asked if Smith could appear on MSNBC whenever he wants to. The answer is, in fact, yes. Smith signed a new contract with ESPN earlier this year that grants him the freedom to appear on cable news networks without ESPN's permission.

It's true that Smith occasionally appears on Fox News' "Hannity," but he is also a regular guest on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo, a liberal commentator.

Smith has admitted on his podcast that he would like to go on CNN and MSNBC more, but they don't invite him more than a few times a year. Furthermore, ESPN used to permit Bomani Jones to guest on Joy Reid's MSNBC show before the network fired him for failing on TV, radio and podcasting.

In other words, Jemele Hill could have answered all of her "questions" with five minutes of research or a quick text message to Smith, who calls her his "friend."

Of course, Hill wasn't actually seeking a truthful answer. She was gaslighting. She knows how far-left-leaning ESPN is. She worked there. Her friends are there. Her pal Elle Duncan praised Michelle Obama on ESPN television last month.

However, Hill's entire brand now rests on her convincing the most racially grieved and uninformed users on the internet that society is rigged against liberals and black people.

That said, her latest screech makes her seem like such a moron that a part of her must be distraught at how far she has fallen. She used to be one of the most popular commentators in sports. Now, she is aching for attention while associating herself with certifiable creeps like Carron J. Phillips.