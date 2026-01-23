Jemele Hill Says 'Black City' Atlanta Doesn't Like Kevin Stefanski For Doing Shedeur 'Dirty'

The Atlanta Falcons hired the second-most-in-demand head coach this cycle in Kevin Stefanski. But former television host Jemele Hill disapproves of the hire for one reason. Atlanta is a "black city."

"Harry Douglas was absolutely right. None of the Falcons fans I know like the Stefanski hire," Hill posted Friday. "He had a losing record in Cleveland and they didn’t like how he handled the Shedeur Sanders situation. They LOVE Deion in the ATL. It’s a Black city, with one of the Blackest fan bases in the NFL, and they have a Black QB on their roster, so a lot of ATL fans are side-eyeing this hire. Stefanski isn’t going to get a honeymoon there."

Uh, what?

Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year who kept the Cleveland Browns relevant until the franchise mortgaged its future for Deshaun Watson. The team invested three first-round picks and an unprecedented fully guaranteed contract in a quarterback who turned out to be unplayable.

Since the Watson trade in 2022, the Browns have been hamstrung by a lack of draft capital and cap space. Still, Stefanski led them to the playoffs in 2023 with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

Yet because he did not start Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick who posted a putrid 18.9 QBR this season, Hill says Stefanski did him "dirty" and is a bad fit for "one of the blackest fan bases in the NFL."

Hill’s commentary is yet another example of an industry-wide trend we call Great White Villain-ism. Race idolaters understand their job security depends upon convincing their mostly white bosses that racism against black athletes still exists, which in turn justifies their presence on air. Hence, all manufactured outrage.

The industry is overflowing with one-trick ponies who offer nothing beyond racial hysteria. That phenomenon surfaced again this week when the usual suspects feigned outrage over the strawman claim that the white media protects Josh Allen. It is a provable lie. We proved that here.

These people are tiresome, unintelligent, and hostile.

As for Hill, Falcons fans might take some comfort in her skepticism of Stefanski. The last time she condemned a coaching hire was in Detroit, when she criticized the Lions for hiring Dan Campbell over a black coach.

While Jemele Hill-types may prefer losing with a black coach to winning with a white one, we suspect most Falcons fans simply want to win, regardless of the skin color of their head coach.