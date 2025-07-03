Jemele Hill Continues To Promote Loser Behind Deadspin Blackface Hoax

For Hill to ignore what Phillips did because he has the right skin color and flames the right type of racial hysteria is pathetic. She should be ashamed.

In November 2023, then-Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips published an article titled "The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in blackface." The subject of the article was a 9-year-old Chiefs fan who attended an NFL game with his parents in Las Vegas the day before.

In the piece, Phillips accused the child of "hating both black people and Native Americans." He showed a photo of the kid with half of his face painted black in a Native American headdress. Take a look:

However, the fan was not actually wearing blackface. The other side of his face was painted red, in support of his favorite football team. The fan also doesn't "hate" Native Americans. He is a Native American.

Here is the full image of the fan, to which Phillips and Deadspin had access but didn't include:

OutKick sent Phillips and his editors the full photo less than 30 minutes after the publication of the article on Nov. 27, 2023. Phillips acknowledged it on X but didn't add it to his story. It wasn't until 11 days later that Deadspin corrected its piece, after receiving a legal warning from the child's family.

The family has since sued Deadspin and parent company G/O Media for defamation. The case is yet to be adjudicated. Phillips is now unemployed. Most people in the media have distanced themselves from him.

Notice we said "most" people in media. Not all. One particular commentator now uses Phillips as a go-to for her new podcast.

We are, of course, referring to Jemele Hill.

Hill interviewed Phillips in February for his first interview since he knowingly defamed an innocent child. However, she never once asked him about his lies or the lawsuit. We asked Hill for comment at the time. She didn't respond.

Phillips is now a regular with Hill. She invited him back this week to discuss, wait for it, how "Trump is Hustle Man from Martin."

Over/under how many people they call racist in the episode: 3.5.

We'll take the over.

Associating with Phillips further demonstrates how far Hill has fallen, from a once-credible journalist to a raging Joy Reid wannabe.

Carron Phillips is a bad guy. He smeared a minor with a deceptively edited photo for clicks and thumbs up from Black Twitter. According to the lawsuit, the child received a slew of death threats following Phillips' article. The suit alleges that one person threatened to kill the boy "with a wood chipper," based on Phillips' willful lies.

Phillips put the 9-year-old's life in danger. He abused his platform by framing a kid who lacked the platform and resources to defend himself. No serious outlet should ever hire him again. We hope they don't.

And for Hill to ignore all of that because Phillips has the right skin color and flames the right type of racial hysteria is pathetic. She should be ashamed.

Deep down, Hill knows that. But, dammit, the grift is strong.