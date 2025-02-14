JD Vance Calls Out European Leaders On Censorship - To Their Faces

JD Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, and demonstrated in one brilliant speech why he's already a more consequential vice president than Kamala Harris ever was.

Vance, who has a tremendous advantage over Harris being that he can express complicated ideas clearly, succinctly and without breaking into unjustified laughter, told the gathered elite Europeans exactly what's wrong with their societies and governments. Not that the wrong political parties are receiving support, but that those in charge have, for decades, worked to erode free speech protections while punishing individuals for the crime of wrong-think.

During his speech, Vance referenced how Germany's government has conducted raids against individuals posting "Anti-feminist comments online" in order to "combat misogyny online." And Sweden, where a Christian individual who participated in Koran burnings that resulted in his friend's murder, because that country's laws that supposedly protect free expression do not allow you to "risk offending" those who hold different beliefs.

Vance followed those examples up by referencing how the British government charged a man for silently praying for three minutes 50 meters from an abortion clinic. When asked by police why he was praying, that man said it was for the son he and his then girlfriend had aborted years prior.

Scotland warned some residents that private prayer, in their own homes, could be punished as a "thought crime," if it came within a "safe-access zone" for abortions.

As Vance summarized, "In Britain, and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat." And he's absolutely right.

JD Vance Delivers Hard Truths To European Audience

It's been clear for decades that Europe does not place the same value on free speech and free expression as America. While maintaining their undeserved superiority complex, governments in the UK, Germany, Sweden and France have cracked down on anyone who violates their sensibilities.

Instead of listening to what their people want, they demand compliance with whatever unblinking, unthinking generic left-wing views they happen to hold.

Quite literally, at the same conference, a German politician said that X and TikTok must be stopped; prevented from influencing their residents to think for themselves. Or to criticize the insane, absurd policies European governments have enacted.

And Vance brought receipts there too, detailing how mass, unvetted immigration has cost the European continent dearly.

Elite Europeans are used to being treated with kid gloves, with an omnipresent veneer of "whatever we do is good because we're the ones doing it." Essentially the Barack Obama school of foreign policy.

Vance clearly didn't go to that school. And thank God for it.

Government-imposed censorship or policing of thought crime and wrong-think is one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, issues facing the global public. A government telling you what you're allowed to think is what leads to authoritarianism. Europe is happily plodding down that road, all to avoid admitting its misguided policies that haven't worked. They sure haven't.