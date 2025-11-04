Jay Jones Election Shows Legacy Media Is Devoted To Helping Democrats Win

Jay Jones sent messages in 2022 saying he would 'piss on graves' and hoped Republican children would die

Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for Attorney General has won his election in Virginia. Normally, the race for AG in Virginia wouldn't be of much national interest.

Except a massive story broke in the weeks leading up to the election about Jones' private conduct. And it was thoroughly and completely disqualifying.

A series of text messages he sent in 2022 leaked, demonstrating in excruciating detail how monstrous Jones' ideology and views are when taken to their logical conclusion.

"If those guys die before me, I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves," he said in one of them, regarding Republicans.

"Three people, two bullets, Gilbert, Hitler, and Pol Pot, Gilbert gets two bullets to the head," he said, referring to a Virginia Republican.

"Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know, and he receives both bullets every time."

He added that he hoped the Gilbert children would die, because they were "breeding little fascists," and "only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy."

In a sane world, Jones would have been forced to drop out after a wave of justified outrage over what he said. In the world we live in, legacy media outlets worked tirelessly to do what they always do: protect the Democratic Party.

Jay Jones Gets Rewarded For Being In The Right Party

The story on Jones' messages should have led national news. It should have been disqualifying. It should have led to mass calls for resignation from the political left. Especially since it came so soon after the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Instead, the left circled the wagons. They defended Jones. They supported him. Not one prominent Democrat called for him to drop out of the race. The media supported it.

Here's how NBC Washington wrote about the story: "Democratic candidate for Virginia AG criticized for old text messages." Want a perfect example of how to downplay a story to protect your party? That's it.

Instead of expressing shock and horror that Jones wished for the death of children, it implied that it's simply "old text message." Could be about anything, right? Maybe he said he didn't like cake or dogs or something. That's why he was criticized for these old texts.

Stands to reason that only 46% of Virginia voters found Jones' texts disqualifying. It's likely that a majority of them never heard what he actually said. Or for a sizable and growing majority on the left, they didn't care anyway.

There were a handful of segments here and there, mostly downplaying the texts and focusing on Jones' apology. Then it disappeared. Why? Because it made a prominent Democratic Party candidate look bad. Now, in a sign of just how far gone the political left, particularly in progressive areas like Virginia, actually is, Jones is going to be the top law enforcement officer in the state.

Democrats are broken by BlueSky, by a legacy media that will do anything, say anything, to promote left-wing politics. They do not hear information that could challenge their views. They do not care about their hypocrisy. About the absurdity of putting up, "In this house we believe love is love" and "kindness" this, "kindness" that, then electing Jay Jones.

And they'll never have to, because the information bubbles they live in allow it. Jones was the inevitable result.