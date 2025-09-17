Jasmine Crockett Spreads Baseless Lie That 'Only White Supremacists' Are Safe In America

Rep. Jasmine Crockett told FBI Director Kash Patel that she doesn’t feel safe in America, claiming only "white supremacists" do.

"I don’t know who feels safe in this country, except for the white supremacists," Crockett said. "I, specifically, as a black woman, definitely don’t feel safe."

She went further, insisting "the vast majority of threats are coming from right-wing extremism."

At this point, you are likely expecting us to cite Crockett's examples, as weak and selective as they may be. However, the radical congresswoman chose not to provide any.

That’s the problem with the whole "blame everything on white supremacy" narrative. It’s divisive. It’s dishonest. And it’s simply not true. There is zero proof that "white supremacy" is driving America’s rising violence.

Ask yourself: Have you ever met a white supremacist? Ever heard someone proudly push "white superiority?" The reality is, the people most at risk today are the ones falsely branded as "white supremacists" by politicians like Crockett.

No two people were slandered with that label more than Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk. Both were targeted by radicalized attackers. In Kirk’s case, assassinated.

Here are some actual facts, according to official FBI data:

Black men commit 55% of all murders while making up just 6% of the population.

Black Americans are three times more likely to kill a white person than the reverse.

Black-on-white murders have spiked dramatically since 2020, when Democrats began aggressively pushing the "supremacy" myth.

Is Crockett aware of these numbers? If so, she ignores them. If not, she should learn about them.

As a statistical fact, white supremacy is not a macro threat in the United States. Black on black crime is. Black on white crime is. Racial division is.

But white supremacy? It's a myth, a political talking point for the Democrat Party.

As I wrote in a column last week, it's time to have an honest conversation about race in America. We actually referenced Ms. Crockett in the column:

"Inciting racial hatred toward white people has become an entire industry. Its beneficiaries include the founders of BLM, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, activist Al Sharpton, commentator Joy Reid, and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. For nearly a decade, politicians, activists, reporters, athletes, and celebrities have profited from feeding black Americans false narratives about their white neighbors."

One day, when America is ready for an honest conversation about race, we must finally have it. We must find a way to make America safer for all Americans — even white ones.

Until we are, racial arsonists like Jasmine Crockett will keep fanning the flames. In fact, her lies are far more dangerous than the so-called "white supremacy" she can’t stop talking about.