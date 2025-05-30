JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Blasts Progressive Policies, Illegal Immigration, Biden's EV Car Mandates

In a new interview, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon went off on the excesses of progressive policies and the failures of the Biden administration.

Dimon took aim at several major left-wing priorities, specifically illegal immigration, the lack of progress on major health initiatives, and the misplaced priorities of the modern Democratic Party. The Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute posted video of Dimon's pointed remarks at the Reagan National Economic Forum in Simi Valley, Calif.

"Immigration – what the hell were we doing? The bottom 20% of our population's wages haven't gone up for 20 years," Dimon said. "They're dying seven years younger. You know, when administrations, the Biden administration is giving all this money to EVs and cars and wasting a lot of money on green stuff, which isn't going to work and all that. Do you think people in rural cities, do you think people in inner cities thought they were getting anything? Do you think that those people think the American government is fair and competent and that this was in their best interest?

"Their schools don't work, they're not getting the skills they need… so we've gotta acknowledge these."

Referring to what he calls "blue tape," Dimon went on to blast the left for their regulatory obsession and desire to make life difficult.

"Democrats, they love it, they want more of it, and they want to make it so confusing. You can't even meet the rules, so you get punished and fined afterward."

To hear Dimon tell it, the government is imposing things on the American public that "they're getting sick of, and they should be getting sick of it."

And he's absolutely right.

Jamie Dimon Should Have Said This All Years Ago

Dimon's criticisms of Biden and the political left's obsession with illegal immigration and punishing American citizens in order to fulfill an ideological agenda are completely accurate. So many of today's problems can be traced back to the progressive takeover of the Democratic Party, turning it into a far-left movement that has made quality of life worse everywhere it exists.

While it used to be limited to just a few extreme cities, once they achieved national dominance with Biden, they turned the absurdity into hyperdrive.

EV mandates are ridiculous, unnecessary policies that will have zero impact on the global climate. Illegal immigration directly contributed to a substantial decline in quality of life in major American cities. Inflation stole from the working class, as Biden exacerbated existing issues with money printing to allow Democratic states to stay closed during COVID.

Still, what Dimon misses is that he could have, and should have, said all this years ago, as it was happening. This ideology isn't new. Hypocrisy, overregulation and a preference for unlimited illegal immigration have been hallmarks of the Democratic Party for *years.* Where was he then?

The answer is, of course, it's now safe to discuss these issues publicly. The 2024 presidential election and Donald Trump's sweeping victory allowed people like Dimon, who saw nonsensical far-left policies for what they were, to admit it in a public forum.

That's great. It's also frustrating to imagine what a different spot the country would be in now, if Dimon and others like him had been willing to speak up against the Great Awokening when it started in 2012, accelerated in 2016, and exploded in 2020.

Better late than never is nice. It's also still late.