Director James Gunn Asked About Releasing Superman In Trump's America

James Gunn recently moved over from Marvel Studios and Disney to the DC Comics universe, headquartered at Warner Bros. Gunn, the director of films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and the 2021 version of "The Suicide Squad," is set to release his first writing and directorial effort this summer with the upcoming "Superman."

As part of the promotional effort for the film, Gunn spoke to reporters at a screening theater on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, and because entertainment media doesn't even remotely pretend to hide their political biases, he was asked about Donald Trump.

Per Variety, Gunn was asked if his version of Superman is "right for the current cultural moment." And his answer seemed to toe the line between the usual Hollywood "Trump is bad," and acknowledging that Superman has nothing to do with politics.

"In some ways, I would say it’s the right Superman because I don’t think he’s a part of the cultural moment," Gunn said. "He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest. He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change."



Superman Does Stand For Rules That Don't Change

Gunn is right; Superman is supposed to stand for truth, justice and the American way. Ideals that are timeless and an integral part of the mythos of the character. And audiences who've loved the comics and film and television projects throughout the decades.

Entertainment media is seemingly trying to imply that those values are somehow under attack in "Trump's America," even though it's precisely the opposite.

Gunn is almost certainly as far left as they come, but at least he's realized, unlike so many in Hollywood, that there's little value in insulting half the country. Especially when trying to sell a movie aimed at the entire country.

He was then asked about the Trump administration putting an end to racist DEI policies, clearly by a reporter hoping to see him crack and defend DEI. Gunn didn't take the bait.

"I know what you’re saying," he responded. "I understand your words, but I’ve been off working on stories for three years, and I just try to tell the best stories I possibly can, and that’s all I care about.

"We’re just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can," he continued. "No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don’t give a s***. I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it’s that way today."

Previous Superman efforts have been middling, at best, something Gunn hopes to change. While getting the rest of the newly configured DC Cinematic Universe started on the right foot. With that in mind, the worst possible outcome is to pull a Rachel Zegler and tank your movie before it opens.

Gunn seems to have avoided that. For the most part.