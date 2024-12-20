James Bond Producers Shot Down Amazon Suggestion Of Female Bond: 'F***** Idiots'

The producers of the James Bond series are on the lookout for the next actor to portray the legendary film character. And if Amazon Studios had its way, one of the replacements for Daniel Craig might have been a woman.

A new story from The Wall Street Journal on the future of the Bond franchise had some surprising, and frustrating revelations. Chief among them that a new Bond film has yet to be announced due to a disagreement between Amazon Studios, the new owners of MGM Studios, and the family that owns the rights to the Bond character.

Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of Albert Broccoli, who helped bring the character to the screen, is said to be willing to hold the next film "hostage" over her dislike for the Amazon execs.

"These people are f–king idiots," she reportedly said to friends after Amazon meetings.

Why does she think they're idiots? Well, based on the Journal's reporting, there's plenty of reasons.

Amazon's Plans For James Bond Aren't Great

Reportedly, Amazon suggested a James Bond TV show, a spinoff involving the character of Moneypenny, or another TV spinoff with a female 007 character.

Oof.

There's also been suggestions that a nonwhite or gay actor would be a good casting choice.

"Some say a person of color in Bond’s tuxedo would better reflect the U.K.’s changing demography, and even nod to its ugly history of colonization. Take it a step further, others say, and cast a woman or a gay man," the Journal Wrote.

What Amazon, and most major studios, fail to realize, is that if they want to tell the story of a female equivalent to James Bond, they should make their own original story. But when you're making movies based on a classic, legendary character from literature, it's indefensible.

Tell your own stories, don't ruin classics.

Unfortunately, that's the only idea modern Hollywood has, as South Park so brilliantly parodied with its Kathleen Kennedy episode. Thankfully, Barbara Broccoli isn't willing to put up with it.