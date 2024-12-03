Jaguar Reveals New Car After Infamous Ad Campaign, And It's A Mess

United Kingdom-based Jaguar just put on an absolute masterclass in what not to do with your brand.

Jaguar has been struggling with low sales volume and declining brand prestige in recent years, as their relatively anonymous cars have failed to catch on with well-to-do buyers. So in response to this crisis, the crack marketing and product planning team decided that a full re-brand was necessary. Instead of sticking with gas cars, or even hybrids, which continue to be the choice for the overwhelming majority of buyers, Jaguar announced they'd become fully electric.

And that they'd move their brand further upmarket, trying to attract an extremely wealthy client base. To announce this change, they released one of the worst commercials in advertising history.

Jaguar's ad featured bizarrely dressed people dancing around a couch, including at least one actor who appeared to be a male wearing women's clothing. Clearly targeting the massive, "rich transgender person" demographic. They also removed their iconic logo of a Jaguar leaping, in favor of an uncreative, bland, modern "jaguar" typeface.

People hated it. And they're going to hate what this was all leading up to. The company's latest concept car, dubbed the "Type 00."

Well at least Type 00 will accurately reflect the number of people who will purchase this car.

Jaguar Shows What Not To Do

As one response pointed out, Jaguar's new slogan, "copy nothing," was made even more ridiculous by the similarity between this concept car and Rolls Royce's new EV model, the "Spectre."

This entire debacle could have been easily avoided by hiring competent, non-woke executives, instead of pandering to a nonexistent progressive client base. Jaguar proudly trotted one of their top execs to tout the company's commitment to DEI.

Well, when that's your focus, and not product, this is what you get.

Their entire strategy makes no sense. Jaguar is suddenly trying to compete with Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and other top end manufacturers, despite not having the brand new or luxury pedigree to do so. Not to mention that the class of buyers who are interested in that level of car doesn't like that type of advertising. It's as far from the "quiet luxury" trend as it gets, and introducing a concept car that looks like a copy of another brand is the exact opposite of what they should be doing.

Jaguar should have focused on making the best car in their segment, going after companies like Porsche with performance cars with high-end luxury touches at a more "affordable" price point than Bentley. Instead, they've gone all in on EV's when no one's buying them, damaged their reputation permanently with woke advertising, and don't even have an actual new product to show.

What an absolute mess.