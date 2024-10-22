It's Starting: Biden/Harris DOJ Going After States Having Audacity To Not Let Non-Citizens Vote | Tomi Lahren

If the Democrats don’t want non-citizens to vote, they sure have a funny way of showing it.

Here’s another example to add to the collection.

The Biden/Harris DOJ is suing the state of Virginia for purging ADMITTED non-citizens from the voter rolls ahead of the election.

The DOJ, all of the freakin' sudden, declared Virginia, its board of elections and elections commissioner violated a federal law by carrying out Governor Youngkin’s order which directs municipal and/or state officials to cull names of people who are "unable to verify that they are citizens" to the Department of Motor Vehicles for voter registration purposes.

But as Governor Youngkin explained to FoxNews’ Shannon Bream, this executive order is NOTHING new and has, in fact, been on the books for 18 years under both Democrat and Republican leadership!

There is nothing oppressive or scandalous or unfair about this, unless you’re someone who has a vested interest in keeping non-citizens on the voter rolls.

Quite frankly, it would be more appropriate for the DOJ to sue states that DON’T require proof of citizenship or voter ID, or even worse, states like Gavin Newsom’s that EXPLICITLY BAN IT!

It is so wild to me that this is really a thing, but what’s even wilder is how brazen and shameless the Democrat Party has gotten on this issue.

Democrats in Congress wouldn’t vote for a spending bill if it included provisions to prevent non-citizen voting.

The DOJ is also suing Alabama for "allegedly" purging non-citizens from voter rolls.

And then you have Biden and Kamala letting 10 million plus illegal aliens into our country with the expressed plan to give them a pathway to citizenship, AKA voting rights!

Why do Democrats have such a vested interest in protecting the "rights" of non-citizens? Newsflash, voting IS NOT their right!

If you want to inspire confidence in our elections, this sure as heck is not the way to do it.

American elections are for AMERICANS and if that threatens Democrat victory, that’s just too dang bad!

Those are my Final Thoughts.