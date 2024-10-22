It's Starting: Biden/Harris DOJ Going After States Having Audacity To Not Let Non-Citizens Vote | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

If the Democrats don’t want non-citizens to vote, they sure have a funny way of showing it.

Here’s another example to add to the collection. 

The Biden/Harris DOJ is suing the state of Virginia for purging ADMITTED non-citizens from the voter rolls ahead of the election. 

The DOJ, all of the freakin' sudden, declared Virginia, its board of elections and elections commissioner violated a federal law by carrying out Governor Youngkin’s order which directs municipal and/or state officials to cull names of people who are "unable to verify that they are citizens" to the Department of Motor Vehicles for voter registration purposes.

But as Governor Youngkin explained to FoxNews’ Shannon Bream, this executive order is NOTHING new and has, in fact, been on the books for 18 years under both Democrat and Republican leadership!

There is nothing oppressive or scandalous or unfair about this, unless you’re someone who has a vested interest in keeping non-citizens on the voter rolls. 

Quite frankly, it would be more appropriate for the DOJ to sue states that DON’T require proof of citizenship or voter ID, or even worse, states like Gavin Newsom’s that EXPLICITLY BAN IT!

It is so wild to me that this is really a thing, but what’s even wilder is how brazen and shameless the Democrat Party has gotten on this issue.

Democrats in Congress wouldn’t vote for a spending bill if it included provisions to prevent non-citizen voting. 

The DOJ is also suing Alabama for "allegedly" purging non-citizens from voter rolls. 

And then you have Biden and Kamala letting 10 million plus illegal aliens into our country with the expressed plan to give them a pathway to citizenship, AKA voting rights! 

Why do Democrats have such a vested interest in protecting the "rights" of non-citizens? Newsflash, voting IS NOT their right!

If you want to inspire confidence in our elections, this sure as heck is not the way to do it.

American elections are for AMERICANS and if that threatens Democrat victory, that’s just too dang bad!

Those are my Final Thoughts.

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.