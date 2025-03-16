It's Finally Here: An Easy Peasy Guide For Tortured Leftists Who Have TDS, Hate America And Want To Leave

Not sure about you, but I’ve had it with the bratty, elitist lefties who keep bagging on America.

"America is so racist. America is so sexist. America is so bigoted. America is so this…. America is so that…."

"America is broken."

Grrrrrr. I love America, and I can’t imagine calling any other country home. I feel lucky to live here. I am proud to live here. I think America's the best country in the world, the best country in the history of the world. If you’re reading this, I bet you feel the same.

If You Hate America So Much…

Poor Sunny Hostin of "The View" seems to think she is "stuck" in a red, white and blue hellscape.

Others with Trump Derangement Syndrome loudly proclaim that they will be leaving this awful, terrible place now that "Orange Man Bad" is back in the White House.

To which all the rest of us sane, grateful patriots say/think, "Don’t let the door hit ya…"

Ellen and Rosie O’Donnell, bless their warped hearts, actually left for England and Ireland, respectively. Credit where credit is due. They walked the walk.

But to our disappointment, most America-bashing TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) sufferers (Hollywood types, left-wing media loons) only cry wolf about leaving America.

They never actually do it. Hmmmm. Shocker.

But alas, in an effort to help them pull the trigger once and for all, and put them out of their US of A misery, I’ve done all the research they’ll need to make a quick decision on where to move. Call it my good deed for the day. A public service, if you will.

So, drum roll please…let the exodus begin.

Sane, grateful American patriots, YOU. ARE. WELCOME!

Options, So Many Non-American Options…

CANADA

Of course, the most logical place for angry, sky-is-falling leftists to flee to is Canada. Still North America. Kind of like America (but also not really…at least not anymore, which is perfect for our friends on the left).

Pro: Universal healthcare.

Con: High wait times are a big part of universal healthcare. In fact, in 2024, according to the Fraser Institute, the median time Canadians had to wait between an appointment with their primary care physician and a specialist was 30 weeks. THIRTY weeks! But….who cares about time when critical health issues are in play? No Trump!! Worth it!

Pro: Large government safety net with generous unemployment and social programs.

Con: High taxes. I mean, someone has to pay for all those social safety nets. But, remember, no Trump!! Opening up those wallets wider never felt so good.

Pro: Beautiful scenery.

Con: That is, if you like…constant winter. Snow and ice cover many areas in Canada for six months. But hey, what’s a little frostbite when there’s NO TRUMP!!

EUROPE

This is also a popular destination for tortured leftists. Europe is romantic with its old world charm. It exudes a pretentiousness and a sophistication that is perfect for the "we’re so much smarter and know far better than you" crowd.

Pro: Like Canada, the safety nets are everywhere in Europe. Fully subsidized health care. Free or low-cost higher education.

Con: Well, free stuff isn’t totally free. There are crazy-high taxes in Europe, some of the highest in the world. On average, the income tax rate in Europe is 42.8 percent. In Denmark, it’s a whopping 55.9 percent! But, with no Trump, what’s a few more thousand (or tens of thousands) in taxes?

Pro: More vacation time and fewer work hours. In France, workers get a minimum of five weeks of vacation. Workdays and work weeks are often shorter than in the United States.

Con: High-paying, high-powered jobs are hard to find in Europe, maybe because instead of worrying about being upwardly mobile, many European workers are worried about where their next vacation will be. One thing is for sure, high earners or not, Europeans don’t have to worry about a horrible Orange Man ruining their vibe.

Pro: Easy to visit other countries for those many aforementioned vacations.

Con: Terror threats, a pick-pocketing crisis and high-energy prices make travel and tourism around Europe a bit dicey and expensive. But, you know the drill, no Trump…so no worries!!

LATIN/SOUTH AMERICA

Americans love to vacation south of the border. Would they like to live there full-time?

Pros: Temperate climate, natural beauty, affordable housing.

Cons: High crime, including drug cartels, political and economic instability, lower healthcare standards. But hey, Orange Man isn’t in charge, so there’s that.

ASIA

Pros: Vibrant, high-tech cities, job opportunities in technology, finance and business, interesting historic landmarks.

Cons: Frequent natural disasters, high levels of pollution, some dictators in charge….although no dictator there is as bad as America’s dictator (you know who!).

AUSTRALIA

I’ve actually been to Australia. (It was a basketball trip, of all things.) The Land Down Under is Americanized in many ways, but also has its own unique feel.

Pros: Neat cities, great beaches, fun outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, good healthcare.

Cons: The cost of living is high, and the wildlife there can be extremely dangerous. Plus, everything is backwards in Australia, including which way the toilet water flushes. But, with no Trump, Australia is right side up, mate!

MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA

I’m not going to bother to provide a list here. After all, the goal is to get these insufferable ingrates to leave America for good, not go somewhere in which they would realize instantly how good they have it here…and then want to move back.

Time To Rip It Off…

OK, so there you have it. Pretty much every corner of the world covered. So many great options for America’s unhappy lefties.

All they need to do now is put their houses on the market and get out while they still can…before Trump takes away any more of their rights. (Lol!)

Those of us who love America will hold down the fort here, and somehow find a way to manage.