It’s Been 10 Years Of MAGA And No Way Are We Ever Going Back | Tomi Lahren

What a decade of Donald it's been!

Happy 10 years to MAGA- the greatest and most formidable political movement in American history since our founding fathers dumped British tea in the harbor and declared our independence from the crown.

That was iconic and so was this..

He was right then and 10 years later, he’s still right on the money.

And with that, the MAGA movement was born.

And with that, the brains of Democrats and Leftists broke, possibly forever.

But remember when they told us he’d never win… when they laughed at the thought of it…

Donald J. Trump, two-time presidential victor, two-time assassination survivor and the greatest leader of my lifetime.

And while we celebrate 10 years of MAGA it’s only fitting to point out just the recent successes of this administration.

By far the most notable is our southern border.

That thing is sealed tighter than Nancy’s dentures. A thing of beauty, truly.

Our nation went from full on invasion to full on sovereignty in a matter of months.

And of course, the mass deportation effort is underway.

But it’s not just immigration where our fearless leader is stacking up wins.

Inflation is cooling, we are taking in billions in tariffs and trade deals are underway, trade deals that put AMERICANS and American workers first.

And these wins aren’t limited to just the usual, albeit most important areas of the economy and national security.

The MAHA movement led by HHS Secretary RFK JR is already clocking big wins.

The consumer sentiment is so strong companies like Kraft Heinz are stepping up on their own and in big and meaningful ways, transformative ways. Who knew it’d take a Republican president in the WH to improve our health and our food?

All of this to say, congratulations to President Trump and to all of us "extreme maga republicans" on a decade of wins, of resilience and tenacity and, of course, making Liberals cry.

Here’s to 10 more years, and 10 more after that.

MAGA is here to stay.

Those are my Final Thoughts.