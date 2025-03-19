Insane New Jersey Hospital Asks Parents If Their Newborn Babies Are Straight, Gay Or Trans

A New Jersey hospital system has absolutely lost its mind and jumped the shark with extreme gender ideology.

Inspira Health is asking new parents about their babies' sexual orientation. A photo of the form Inspira gives out at hospitals went viral on social media, titled "Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire."

And it's just as insane, if not more, than it sounds.

"What sex was your baby assigned at birth?" It continues: "Which of the following best describes your baby? Lesbian or gay; straight or heterosexual, bisexual, questioning/unsure, prefer not to answer."

Inspira says the form is required to "comply with recently enacted State legislation" in New Jersey, and "to provide a safe and compassionate experience."

Other options ask parents to ask if they "identify" their baby as "Transgender Female/Trans Woman/Male to Female," "Transgender Male/Trans Man/Female To Male," "GenderQueer, neither exclusively male nor female," or "Additional gender category/ Self-described, please specify."

New Jersey Hospitals Exemplify Why Democrats Are Unpopular

NJ.com asked Inspira Health for a statement on its policy, and not only did the hospital not apologize for this absurdity, it defended it.

"Inspira Health, along with every other acute care hospital in New Jersey, is required by New Jersey law and the State of New Jersey Department of Health to request their patients provide their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity," spokesman Paul Simon said, per NJ.com. "Patients are permitted to decline to provide this information."

Imagine, you have a newborn baby, a few hours old, and your hospital is asking you if that baby is a "transgender male" or "transgender female." Which, of course, is not even scientifically accurate as biological sex can not be changed.

How much confidence can you have in the medical treatment your new baby is going to receive when this is the nonsense you're handed?

And this is the perfect example of why the Democrat Party has never been more unpopular. Insane state legislation, rammed through by Democrats and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, leads to this kind of absurdity. And when parents see these forms, they're legitimately upset and annoyed by seeing science and reality denial in a hospital right after having a baby.

But this is exactly what this ideology creates. Bowing at the altar of radical transgender activism, a political side that roughly 80 percent of Americans reject. This is how you keep losing elections. And deservedly so.