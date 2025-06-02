Immigration Law Is Not A Suggestion ... Why Is That So Hard To Understand? | Tomi Lahren

Time is up. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

The mainstream media – and for sure the delusional Democrat Party – still have not caught on yet. If you’re an illegal alien you are, indeed, up for arrest, detainment and deportation.

The Trump Administration is not playing around.

The law is not a suggestion, and you don’t get brownie points or a special prize if you are here illegally but managed to skirt the law for a decade.

You are… drumroll please… still up for deportation!

Still, the media keeps pumping out sob stories like this one:

She’s been in our country illegally for over 20 years, has not bothered to learn a lick of English, or attempted to earn citizenship in any way, and now we are supposed to feel sorry for her?

Nope. Try again.

Once again, immigration law is not a suggestion. It’s not a preference.

So, let’s spin the sympathy wheel again!

And nope, sorry, bud – you still gotta go, too! Evading arrest for two decades is impressive, but not impressive enough!

And I’m not the only person who feels this way, not by a LONG SHOT. Just go look through the comments on these X posts, the vast majority agree.

You cannot bust into this country and then expect to be treated like a sacred cow.

I think the great Stephen Miller put it best.

Amen to that.

And to further punctuate all of this, reporting from our own Bill Melugin …

That Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden Admin.

NOW do you get it, Libs? This is yet another example of what a wide-open border and an immigration free-for-all does to a country.

We will no longer be playing Russian roulette with American lives, and we will no longer be giving illegal aliens the benefit of the doubt. You broke our laws and disrespected our nation when you barged in. Some of you have been at it for two decades, and playtime is over.

I’m sorry you believed the lie told to you by Biden’s autopen that you could stay, that you’re a special case, that you’re a unicorn or a sacred cow.

You’re not.

Time is up. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

And those are my Final Thoughts.