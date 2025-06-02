Immigration Law Is Not A Suggestion ... Why Is That So Hard To Understand? | Tomi Lahren

Time is up. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

PublishedUpdated

The mainstream media – and for sure the delusional Democrat Party – still have not caught on yet. If you’re an illegal alien you are, indeed, up for arrest, detainment and deportation. 

The Trump Administration is not playing around. 

The law is not a suggestion, and you don’t get brownie points or a special prize if you are here illegally but managed to skirt the law for a decade. 

You are… drumroll please… still up for deportation! 

Still, the media keeps pumping out sob stories like this one:

Illegal alien cries

She’s been in our country illegally for over 20 years, has not bothered to learn a lick of English, or attempted to earn citizenship in any way, and now we are supposed to feel sorry for her? 

Nope. Try again.

Migrants detained in Florida

Once again, immigration law is not a suggestion. It’s not a preference. 

So, let’s spin the sympathy wheel again!

Chinese migrant

And nope, sorry, bud – you still gotta go, too! Evading arrest for two decades is impressive, but not impressive enough! 

And I’m not the only person who feels this way, not by a LONG SHOT. Just go look through the comments on these X posts, the vast majority agree. 

You cannot bust into this country and then expect to be treated like a sacred cow. 

I think the great Stephen Miller put it best.

Stephen Miller

Amen to that.

And to further punctuate all of this, reporting from our own Bill Melugin …

That Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden Admin.

NOW do you get it, Libs? This is yet another example of what a wide-open border and an immigration free-for-all does to a country. 

We will no longer be playing Russian roulette with American lives, and we will no longer be giving illegal aliens the benefit of the doubt. You broke our laws and disrespected our nation when you barged in. Some of you have been at it for two decades, and playtime is over. 

I’m sorry you believed the lie told to you by Biden’s autopen that you could stay, that you’re a special case, that you’re a unicorn or a sacred cow.

You’re not. 

Time is up. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.