Idaho Murderer Bryan Kohberger Ordered To Use Donations To Pay Families

An Idaho court revealed this week that convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger has received tens of thousands of dollars in donations since pleading guilty to life in prison earlier this year for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Kohberger must use some of that money to pay back the families of his victims.

"Kohberger had argued last week that he was unable to pay $27,000 in additional restitution to the families of two of the four University of Idaho students he butchered in their off-campus home in 2023," The New York Post reported. "But a judge tossed out his poverty plea Thursday, noting that the confessed murderer received hundreds of donations from supporters and family members totaling $28,360, the Idaho Statesman reported.

A judge had previously ordered Kohberger to pay $29,000 to the families of victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The ruling this week adds that he must pay an additional $3,000 to the families of two of his victims, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, to cover the cost of their urns.

Judge Steven Hippler wrote in his decision that Kohberger, who turns 31 next week, "has received nearly enough through donations to cover the amount of restitution already ordered."

"While these funds may no longer be available to Defendant, it is foreseeable that he will continue to receive donations in the future, particularly given that much of the donated amounts came from his family," Hippler said.

Hippler added that Kohberger can get himself a job in prison to earn money at any point. It appears he hasn't.

"He also found that Kohberger’s defense team was wrong about their claim that he would not be able to profit from future media deals under Idaho’s version of the ‘Son of Sam’ law, which requires him to put any earnings in an escrow account so that the victims’ families have a chance to collect restitution or damages before he can profit," Fox News Digital reported.

That said, the judge found that Kohberger could still profit from media deals in the future.

"Pursuant to subsection three (3) of that statute, any leftover funds in the escrow account must be paid over to a defendant upon a showing that five years have elapsed from the establishment of the escrow account and that no actions are pending against him," Hippler wrote. "Thus, the statute leaves open the potential for Defendant to receive money from media contracts in the future."



Kohberger confessed to the quadruple murders in July to avoid the possibility of the death penalty by firing squad. The evidence against Kohberger appeared overwhelming and included a knife sheath left at the murder scene containing his DNA.