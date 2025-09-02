Howard Stern Delayed Return Makes Us Think He's Re-Signing With SiriusXM

"Many expect him to lampoon those celebrating his supposed downfall, and then announce a contract extension with SiriusXM."

Howard Stern did not return to SiriusXM from his summer hiatus on Tuesday morning as previously announced. Instead, his X account posted ahead of the show’s scheduled start time that Stern will now return next Monday, September 8.

Plans changed.

The delay raises further questions about Stern’s future.

For context, the British tabloid The Sun reported on August 5 that SiriusXM would not renew Stern’s contract, which expires later this year.

"The Howard Stern Show ‘to be canceled’ after nearly 20 years on SiriusXM as ‘$100m’ contract is up later this year," the headline read.

Weeks later, Stern appeared to play into those rumors with a tongue-in-cheek promo:

"The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled, is it really ‘Bye-Bye Booey’? Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show," the narrator teased. "Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on or who to trust."

Most Stern listeners interpreted the promo as a wink that he is not leaving the satellite radio network. Many expect him to lampoon those celebrating his supposed downfall, and then announce a contract extension with SiriusXM. We still think that is the most likely outcome.

If Stern were actually departing, it’s unlikely that only a British tabloid would have the scoop. His representatives would already be in talks with other platforms, and such negotiations almost never escape the notice of U.S. media reporters. Put bluntly, media people can hardly keep a secret—especially one as big as Stern's leaving his radio home of the last twenty years.

Moreover, there would be no reason to delay his return if he were planning to announce an exit. Stern would want to make that announcement immediately in order to complete his contractual obligations for the year.

Our read: Stern and Sirius had hoped his extension would be complete by September 2, but it will take another week to finalize the details. That sort of delay is common in contract negotiations, often held up by minor legal technicalities even after both sides have reached an agreement.

Not to be negative, but don’t think Howard is leaving—neither his basement (a COVID-era fixture) nor SiriusXM.