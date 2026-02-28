Somehow, Hollywood Reaches A New Low As Woke 'Star Trek' Show Just Keeps Getting Worse

Just when you think Hollywood has reached peak failure, somehow, it finds a way to make things worse.

When Disney took over the "Star Wars" franchise, hopes ran high that, after the missteps of the prequel series, new creative leadership could spark a revival in the entertainment industry's biggest property. Instead, after one successful film that was essentially a remake of the original series, "Star Wars" crashed and burned. And it started by handing control of it over to Rian Johnson, whose political sensibilities led to the disastrous film, "The Last Jedi." He injected class politics into a "Star Wars" film and turned Luke Skywalker into a depressed, sad, bitter old man.

Then they signed off on "The Acolyte," a comically "woke" series set in the "Star Wars" universe that was canceled after one disastrous season.

But Hollywood wasn't content with simply running one legendary space-set franchise into the ground. Of course it wasn't. Just a few weeks ago, the Paramount+ streaming service launched "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," the latest installment of Alex Kurtzman's attempted reboot of the once-proud series. It was an almost-immediate disaster, complete with the usual left-wing political lectures, a laughably untalented cast, and atrocious writing.

Critics loved it. Audiences hated it. Somehow, it's gotten worse.

‘Star Trek’ Show Demonstrates Why Hollywood Is Dying

Clips from recent episodes hit social media this week, as fans who've watched out of a mixture of confusion and horror remain in awe of what they're watching. Just check this one out, a combination of writing and acting so awful it beggars belief.

Video game and entertainment outlet IGN proudly posted an "exclusive clip" from an upcoming episode, where the cadets in "Starfleet Academy" are taught…uh, theater. Yeah. Theater.

Really driving home the meme about theater kids ruining everything, aren't they?

Another account on X described Episode 8, the most recent installment, as "the worst thing I've ever watched."

Another episode earlier in the series had grown adults reading children's picture books, for some inexplicable reason.

Then there was the first male Klingon character to wear a dress.

Unsurprisingly, the show quickly fell out of Paramount+'s Top-10 streaming charts, and hasn't recovered. There may never be a more obvious "one season and canceled" show than this. And it's obvious why. Studios, even Paramount, which is at least nominally not as far left as the others, have created an industry dominated by left-wing writers. In fact, all too often, being left-wing is their only qualification or credential.

They then create left-wing drivel, because that's their only creative instinct. And nobody watches it. But because the industry has become so antagonistic towards right wing, or even moderate, talent, this is all they have left.

Just look at the success of Taylor Sheridan's shows, and Sheridan is far from a conservative. He just doesn't write exclusively progressive slop like "Starfleet Academy." He has talent, creativity, and writes authentic characters that a majority of people can relate to. Until Hollywood returns to that model, it's going to keep putting out garbage like this, and losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.