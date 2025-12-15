In Orwell's novella, the pigs are the communists

An upcoming animated adaptation of George Orwell’s "Animal Farm" will diverge significantly from the 1945 novella on which it is based.

In Orwell’s book, the story warns about totalitarianism, revolutionary corruption, and Stalinist Russia. However, according to Fiction Horizon, the CGI-centered film instead targets capitalism and introduces a billionaire villain not present in the book.

What's worse, director Andy Serkis (of "Lord of the Rings" fame) spent 14 years on the project.

IBC Group Official founder Mario Nawfal offered a review of the changes:

"Napoleon—Orwell's Stalin stand-in—gets downgraded to supporting antagonist voiced by Seth Rogen. The new villain drives a Cybertruck knockoff. Producers claim resemblance to Elon is ‘unintentional.’ Sure."

"Then Serkis rewrote the ending. Orwell's original: pigs become indistinguishable from humans, revolution betrayed, totalitarianism wins. His version: animals overthrow pigs, plan a ‘brighter future.’ Director's explanation: ‘We wanted some hope.’"

For reference, in Orwell's novella, the pigs are the communists. The book was never about capitalism.

Media commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo was also critical of the changes, writing:

"Animal Farm as imagined by woke Hollywood is as appalling as you might imagine. The objectionable Americanisation aside, this cringeworthy trailer suggests a complete perversion of the book. A critique of Stalinist Russia, the betrayal of revolutionary ideals, and how ideological regimes can devolve into totalitarianism appears to have been turned into a—sadly predictable—attack on capitalism."

Here's a look at the trailer for the May 1 film.

To be clear, Serkis didn't just woke-ify the film in the traditional sense. It's one thing to race-bend, cast genders in illogical roles, send messages about immigration, or make all the white people evil. However, it's an entirely different offense when you take a historical piece of art and completely alter its message.

We now await Hollywood’s re-adaptation of "1984," in which Big Brother is portrayed as the hero.