Hey Criminals And Illegals: America Is Shipping You Out, No Matter How Much Dems Cry | Tomi Lahren

Oh lookey there, the usual suspects in their masks and pro-Hamas garb out doing what they do, spreading hate.

Now they have the first amendment right to do that, until they get violent and break the law, that is.

But to all those folks, including the Democrats like Rashida Tlaib, who think for one second non-citizens like Mahmoud Khalil enjoy the same ironclad protections as American citizens, you’re wrong.

The Immigration and Nationality Act states "an alien whose presence or activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable." The term "alien" refers to anyone who isn’t a citizen or national of the United States.

Sorry Khalil, not only do you not represent American values, you’re not an American.

Let me also point out that besides being a terror sympathizer and national security risk given his overt anti-Semitism and over pro-Hamas behavior and incitement, Khalil came here in 2022 to attend Columbia and was granted the green card with remarkable speed in 2024. Those things seemed to move pretty dang quick under Joe, imagine that.

But it doesn't really matter and it doesn't really matter he’s got a pregnant wife. Perhaps he should have considered the ramifications of his actions as he was inciting hate against Jewish students on campus.

And for the suddenly so "free speech" Democrats, spare us the outrage.

Democrats never spoke up when American conservatives were silenced and censored over COVID vaccine skepticism, or the Hunter Biden laptop.

But shocker, they are so chirpy to defend a non-American, pro-terrorist dirtbag.

So on brand, it hurts.

But again, it doesn't matter. You're not in charge of immigration policy anymore and your say so doesn't matter.

And what makes these pro-terrorist little turds think that being in this country is their right? It’s not.

If you wanna come here and stir up intifada, jihad or terrorist ideals, this administration will kick you right out.

And the world should be on notice. The United States is not the dumping ground for your trash. We will return to sender.

And those are my Final Thoughts.