Here’s How CBS Plans Fact-Check VP Debate Between Vance and Walz

CBS News will moderate the first vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance on Tuesday, Oct. 1. One of the biggest questions coming into the night is whether or how the network will fact-check the candidates.

According to CBS, the plan is to take a hands-off approach and leave the fact-checking up to the candidates. Specifically, moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan will give each candidate two minutes to respond to questions, the opposing candidate two minutes to respond, and one minute for any further rebuttals.

Unlike the two presidential debates, the two sides agreed that the vice presidential candidates’ microphones would not be turned off while their opponent speaks.

However, according to Mediaite, the moderators have the discretion "to step in to offer clarifications if facts go unchecked or if something egregious is said." Meaning, it is up to O’Donnell or Brennan to define what is "egregious" and not.

In other words, CBS will have the opportunity to influence the debate if/when O’Donnell and Brennan choose.

The moderators' impact on the debate will be a chief topic throughout the night. ABC was heavily involved in the Sept. 10 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, during which the moderators only fact-checked Trump despite Harris' many, many lies.

Even Saturday Night Live, a left-leaning sketch comedy show, mocked ABC's overtly biased approach to the debate during its Season 50 premiere on Saturday.

"I had hoped the takeaway of the debate I moderated would be my striking good looks, but, unfortunately, it was whether or not I was biased towards the Democrats. Which, duh," said SNL-verison David Muir.

"With its plans, CBS News is clearly indicating it wants to take a step back from the heat generated by calling attention to misleading statements by candidates. Some argue that offstage fact-checking is too little, too late and not seen by many people who watch the event," reports the AP.

Expect CBS to show, at times, a bias in favor of Walz. It is CBS, after all. But the bias won't be nearly as obvious as it was during the 3-on-1 ambush ABC put on Trump earlier this month.

For example, CBS will likely ask Vance about his "childless cat lady" comments but spare Walz any mention of the tampons.