Here Is What We Are Hearing About ESPN Airing Pat McAfee And Rich Eisen At The Same Time

After 22 years, Rich Eisen will return to ESPN this summer. The network announced this week an agreement to stream the daily "Rich Eisen Show" on ESPN+ and Disney+.

ESPN says the program will continue to air from noon to 3 pm ET – the same time slot as "The Pat McAfee Show."

The announcement caused immediate speculation about McAfee's standing at ESPN. On Tuesday, OutKick asked McAfee whether Eisen's deal would affect his future with the company, to which he responded by saying he is happy to see Eisen return.

"What’s up brother? Happy as hell Rich Eisen is back with ESPN. He helped build the worldwide leader," McAfee told OutKick via text. "I/we personally LOVE Rich.. confused and bummed that he won’t be able to join us LIVE when he comes under the umbrella. All will be good though."

He also addressed the news on his show, while jokingly asking if ESPN was sending him a message.

"Learned Rich Eisen’s coming back to ESPN… I’m a big fan of Rich," McAfee said. "Rich has been very nice to me, very cool to me. He’s going live, noon to 3, I believe Eastern on ESPN+, Disney+."

"That feels very interesting. But also, love Rich Eisen, so I am cool with whatever… Noon-to-3 is fascinating, for sure. Is that a message? I don’t know. But yeah, cool, whatever. But nonetheless, we’re happy Rich is back."

Sources tell OutKick that McAfee was actually an advocate of ESPN bringing Eisen back. The two worked together last fall when McAfee made weekly appearances on "NFL GameDay," which Eisen will continue to host on Sundays for NFL Network.

So, the question begs: Why would ESPN sign Eisen to compete head-to-head with McAfee, whose show it licenses for around $17 million a year?

OutKick spoke to four sources with knowledge of the situation, who say ESPN doesn't see the addition of Eisen as counterprogramming. At least that's what network executives have told people familiar with the negotiations.

The network's interest in Eisen is not exactly new. ESPN tried to license Eisen's show three years ago with plans to carry the program on ESPN Radio, sources say. However, then-ESPN executive Norby Williamson decided against the move. Eisen ultimately signed a three-year deal with Roku.

To come full circle, Williamson was the executive McAfee criticized on ESPN airwaves last year and is no longer with the company.

When we asked why ESPN wouldn't just air Eisen in a different time slot, sources at the company told us something to the effect of, "ESPN airs original programming from 7 am to 7 pm. No matter when Eisen airs, he will be on at the same time as someone at ESPN. Might as well keep him in his time slot of the past decade."

While McAfee has his detractors inside ESPN, they are mostly middle management-level executives and on-air talents, neither of whom have any say in his future. Our sources say McAfee remains a favorite of executive Burke Magnus, who is second in charge at the company.

We are also told ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro understands that McAfee is one of the few difference makers in sports media today. Notably, top network brass believe McAfee was a driving force behind "College GameDay" delivering its most-watched regular season in 37 years.

Eisen wouldn't be a one-to-one replacement for McAfee, anyway. They are very different, with very different audiences.

In fact, Eisen's eponymous program probably wouldn't be popular enough for ESPN to put on its linear cable channel in the event it needed to replace McAfee, for whatever reason. Eisen's show isn't nearly as prominent in the daily zeitgeist as McAfee's is.

Elsewhere, McAfee stirred more speculation about his future on Monday by posting a somewhat cryptic tweet, tagged #UpToSomethingSZN. He has previously used the hashtag to tease an upcoming announcement or change.

Here is the post, in full:

Life’s a book… each day being a page leading to the next.. phases of life come and go like chapters.. not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed.. and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal influence to get from one era to the next…

Don’t be scared to end a chapter and start anew.. you’re gonna have to do it eventually anyways. And always remember to check with the mirror every once in a while and make sure your book is one that makes you happy.. and if it’s not, change direction.. I think that you’re allowed to do that.. we have NO IDEA when the final page is being written.. with no sequels. ‘Tis our only chance at this thing here.

I appreciate you all so much for everything. I’m living the dumbest book of all time.. trying to figure it all out as I go..

#UpToSomethingSZN

While OutKick was unable to confirm what McAfee is referencing, it may not have anything to do with his show. After all, he has separate contracts to appear on "College GameDay," Omaha Productions, and WWE.

We also learned that the upcoming TKO boxing league, which shares the same parent company as WWE and UFC, could be interested in including McAfee on its broadcasts. Earlier this month, McAfee hosted live coverage of a Ring Magazine event in Times Square, from which he aired his show.

Moreover, sources emphasized that McAfee has over three years remaining on his licensing agreement with ESPN.

By all accounts, ESPN didn't sign Eisen to replace McAfee. ESPN signed him to give the brand another established name to feature on its upcoming direct-to-consumer app.

According to the New York Times, ESPN tried signing Colin Cowherd, who also hosts a show from noon to 3 pm ET, earlier this year for the same reason. Cowherd instead accepted a deal to remain at iHeart Radio and FS1.

Put simply, ESPN plans to double and triple down on big-name personalities. That includes staying in business with Pat McAfee.