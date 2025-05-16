Here Are The Financial Terms Of Bussin’ With The Boys' FanDuel Deal, Per Dave Portnoy

"Bussin’ With The Boys" is the latest podcast to sign an eight-figure annual licensing deal.

When discussing Barstool's business with Shannon Sharpe, Dave Portnoy said co-hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan took the show from Barstool to FanDuel earlier this year for a deal worth $30 million over three years.

"The Bussin’ guys just — three years for $30 million from FanDuel, that’s more than we can do," Portnoy told Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast. "So good luck, great relationship, I’m happy for them."

"Damn, three for 30?" Sharpe asked.

"Yep," Portnoy replied. "Was I not even supposed to say that? I don’t give a f*ck… they got the bag."

In a way, Barstool can be viewed as an SNL-like farm system for podcasters, in which they leave the company with far more value to the market than when they arrived.

In addition to "Bussin’ With The Boys,'" MLB guru Jared Carrabis recently departed Barstool for Underdog Fantasy. Caleb Pressley leveraged his success at the company to launch his own production company, Bill Joe Productions.

Then there is, of course, Alex Cooper.

Cooper, who was Barstool's biggest draw at the time, took her popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast to Spotify in 2021 and SiriusXM last year. Cooper's latest deal is reportedly worth $125 million over three years.

That's about $42 million per year.

One could also credit Barstool for the early success of "The Pat McAfee Show." McAfee left Barstool in 2018 and has since signed several big-money podcasting deals, including his latest five-year, $85 million agreement with ESPN.

And even with those notable departures, Barstool still owns the most popular sports podcast in the industry, "Pardon My Take." There will obviously be a question of whether Barstool, which Portnoy now owns in full, can retain Big Cat and PFT Commenter long-term.

Notably, "Bussin’ With The Boys" was one of the podcasts that Barron Trump encouraged his father to appear on ahead of the November '24 election, to better reach and appeal to young male voters.

Dana White shouted out the podcast during Donald Trump's victory speech the night of the election.

"I want to thank the NELK Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With The Boys," White said on stage. "And last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan."

Good company. Lucrative company. Very lucrative company.