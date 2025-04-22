Help Is On The Way, California; And His Name Is Steve Hilton. Let Him Save You | Tomi Lahren

PublishedUpdated

California: My friend and colleague Steve Hilton is throwing you a major lifeline should you choose to take it. 

STEVE HILTON RUNS FOR CA GOV

This is the announcement I’ve been waiting for, and I can’t think of a better person to take this giant task on than Steve Hilton who will run for California governor.

And honestly? What do y’all in California have to lose?

You’re the fifth-largest economy in the world, you have beautiful geography, sought after colleges and universities, you have agriculture and tourism and great weather and Hollywood and money and land and good-looking people.

You have to TRY to eff all that up and, well, by voting for Democrats, you have.

Gavin Newsom

Especially when it comes to your current governor, Captain Selife over there, Gavin Newsom. 

He’s legit the worst, and he doesn’t even care about you anymore, anyway. 

He’s a podcaster now!

Your state is broke because you’ve handed it over to illegal immigrants.

Your leaders have "disappeared" tens of billions in "homeless spending." 

Thugs smash and grab your stores and businesses like it’s a sport and now, apparently, some vagrant is going around chopping down trees in Downtown LA.

L.A. CUTS DOWN TREES

And that’s the part of L.A. that’s not burned to the ground, by the way, while your mayor was yucking it up in friggin GHANA! 

When it’s hot out, y'all gotta shut off your AC and appliances and car chargers so as to not overload the grid, yet your genius leaders also signed you up for an EV mandate.

TIJUANA TRASH

You’ve got a lot of climate change zealots, but apparently they aren’t too concerned with the sewage that’s flowing into your coastlines and beaches from Tijuana! 

And that’s just the southern part. Up north, people have to put signs on their windshield begging thugs and junkies not to smash car windows and you also have a dedicated poop squad in San Francisco to help keep track of all the human literal crap in your streets. And where there’s not poop, there’s needles. 

So yeah, things in your state couldn’t get much worse. 

It’s actually a miracle anyone worth a damn is still there and also a heaven-sent gift from above a competent person like Steve Hilton would even sign up to take on the dumpster fire- literally and figuratively. 

So to all that I say, again, you’ve been given a lifeline, take it. Take it and don’t look back! 

Those are my Final Thoughts.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.