Help Is On The Way, California; And His Name Is Steve Hilton. Let Him Save You | Tomi Lahren

California: My friend and colleague Steve Hilton is throwing you a major lifeline should you choose to take it.

This is the announcement I’ve been waiting for, and I can’t think of a better person to take this giant task on than Steve Hilton who will run for California governor.

And honestly? What do y’all in California have to lose?

You’re the fifth-largest economy in the world, you have beautiful geography, sought after colleges and universities, you have agriculture and tourism and great weather and Hollywood and money and land and good-looking people.

You have to TRY to eff all that up and, well, by voting for Democrats, you have.

Especially when it comes to your current governor, Captain Selife over there, Gavin Newsom.

He’s legit the worst, and he doesn’t even care about you anymore, anyway.

He’s a podcaster now!

Your state is broke because you’ve handed it over to illegal immigrants.

Your leaders have "disappeared" tens of billions in "homeless spending."

Thugs smash and grab your stores and businesses like it’s a sport and now, apparently, some vagrant is going around chopping down trees in Downtown LA.

And that’s the part of L.A. that’s not burned to the ground, by the way, while your mayor was yucking it up in friggin GHANA!

When it’s hot out, y'all gotta shut off your AC and appliances and car chargers so as to not overload the grid, yet your genius leaders also signed you up for an EV mandate.

You’ve got a lot of climate change zealots, but apparently they aren’t too concerned with the sewage that’s flowing into your coastlines and beaches from Tijuana!

And that’s just the southern part. Up north, people have to put signs on their windshield begging thugs and junkies not to smash car windows and you also have a dedicated poop squad in San Francisco to help keep track of all the human literal crap in your streets. And where there’s not poop, there’s needles.

So yeah, things in your state couldn’t get much worse.

It’s actually a miracle anyone worth a damn is still there and also a heaven-sent gift from above a competent person like Steve Hilton would even sign up to take on the dumpster fire- literally and figuratively.

So to all that I say, again, you’ve been given a lifeline, take it. Take it and don’t look back!

Those are my Final Thoughts.