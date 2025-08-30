'Harry Potter' Director Says He Couldn't Direct Series Anymore Because Of JK Rowling's Politics

The "Harry Potter" film series is one of the most beloved franchises in entertainment history. Thanks in large part to the incredible world-building from author J.K. Rowling, and generally faithful execution by filmmakers, starting with director Chris Columbus.

Columbus, who directed "The Sorcerer's Stone" and "Chamber of Secrets," helped make the series feel authentic, warm, and welcoming. He also now thinks he couldn't do the same thing in the modern world because the films and the personalities behind them have become too political.

In an interview with The Times of London, he said it's "impossible" to come back to the franchise because J.K. Rowling has spoken out in favor of biological reality, and the lead actors don't agree with biological reality.

"It’s never going to happen," he said about returning to direct a potential new "Harry Potter" film. "It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from [Rowling’s] opinion, which makes it impossible."

Columbus doesn't talk to Rowling, because he too supports ignoring biology.

"I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do," he continued. "It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad."

Of course he doesn't agree, he works in the entertainment industry, where far-left progressive ideology is a compelled religion. And it's why there's so little excitement for a new "Harry Potter" TV series.

‘Harry Potter’ Director Shows Why Hollywood's Gone Off The Deep End

Columbus also said in the interview that he doesn't talk to Rowling anymore, but of course, is close with Daniel Radcliffe, one of the most prominent critics of science and objective reality.

"I haven’t spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe, and I just spoke to him a few days ago," he said. "I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast."

Therein lies the problem with modern Hollywood – it's broken by politics.

Columbus is an unthinking member of the political left, therefore must follow whatever the political left says, regardless of how absurd it is. Rowling, who generally aligns with the left herself, is smart enough and has enough personal experience to tell the truth, even if there are consequences for it.

Because the entertainment business is so consumed by politics, Columbus is essentially saying it's impossible to imagine a modern version of beloved movies because the actors involved have such an indefensible ideology. How do they expect to regain the audience's trust when they're this far gone? It doesn't seem like they even intend to try.