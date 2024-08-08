Harris Campaign Quietly Edits Tim Walz Bio Amid Stolen Valor Concerns

The Kamala Harris campaign quietly edited its biography of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on its website amid credible allegations of stolen valor.

The website initially referred to Walz as a "retired Command Sergeant Major." His page was updated Thursday to say that he "served as a command sergeant major" instead.

There is a key difference there.

While Walz refers to himself as a "retired command sergeant major," he was only conditionally promoted to the rank. Per National Guard officials, Walz retired before fulfilling the requirements for the position of command sergeant major.

"[Walz] retired as a master sergeant in 2005 for benefit purposes because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy," Army Lt. Col. Kristen Augé, a Minnesota National Guard’s State public affairs officer, told Just the News.

"The Soldier must complete the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Course as a condition of this promotion. Failure to meet the condition will cause demotion per AR 600 – 8 – 19, according to Army rules."

JD Vance, a Marine Corps veteran, had this to say about his Democrat counterpart:

"As a Marine who served his country in uniform when the United States Marine Corps, when the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it. I did what they asked me to do, and I did it honorably.

"When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him, a fact that he's been criticized for aggressively by a lot of the people that he served with."

Harris' selection of Walz as her running mate has given the Trump campaign some new, much-needed material.

She passed over a more moderate vice presidential candidate in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro – most likely because he's Jewish – for a radical and evidently very dishonest progressive in Tim Walz.

For those who believe you can read a person based on their supporters, Walz received a glowing endorsement from MSNBC race lady Joy Reid this week. Reid said while Walz is white, he's not "mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread white," like Sen. Mark Kelly.

Good for him.

Walz's defense of the deadly and destructive BLM riots of 2020 is likely what Reid references when she implies Walz is the good kind of white.

Luckily for him, lying about his military credentials won't make him the bad kind of white – at least in the eyes of Reid and Kamala.