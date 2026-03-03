Hakeem Jeffries Exposed Over Blatant Left-Wing Hypocrisy After Trump Administration Bombs Iran

In what's been an eventful start to 2026, arguably the biggest news was the launch targeted bombing in Iran by the United States and Israel.

The bombings were an immediate success in eliminating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the long-time leader of the country and an extremist, hard-line cleric who led the country's efforts to attack American citizens and fund Islamic terrorism. Regardless of other concerns, and there are plenty of other concerns, this was an inarguably good outcome. For the United States, for the Middle East, and for the future of Iran.

But, predictably, there were some on the political left outraged that a dangerous enemy of the United States had been removed. Upset that the United States military had once again demonstrated incredible efficiency and effectiveness in eliminating top targets and threats. And upset that President Donald Trump and the administration hadn't notified Congress.

Well, shockingly, it turns out that their concerns over such actions are based entirely on who's in office. Who would have ever guessed that?

Hakeem Jeffries Defends Democratic Party Hypocrisy

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries about the Democratic Party's response to the bombing in Iran, comparing it directly to how they've handled prior similar situations.

"Back in 2011, Nancy Pelosi said that then-President Obama didn't need Congressional approval to bomb Libya," Melugin said. "Now, House Democrats say President Trump needs that approval to bomb Iran…What's the difference?"

Jeffries, naturally, feigned innocence and pretended not to understand the question.

"Well, obviously, Libya and the circumstances connected to that were very different than the circumstance that we face in Iran right now," he answered. "I mean, I don't even understand the genesis or basis of that question, suggesting that you're not asking it in good faith."

Melugin shot back that bombing in Libya continued for seven months, which apparently somehow made Jeffries suddenly understand the premise of the question. After saying he wasn't in Congress when the Libya bombing started in 2011, Jeffries then claimed that there's been no "justification" for the bombing, or statements that there would be an "attack" on US interests.

"So we're dealing with what we're dealing with right now, which is a catastrophic, endless war, as Donald Trump has characterized it, without any justification, that there was going to be a preeminent assault or attack on the United States of America, either in our homeland or as it relates to our interests in the Middle East.

"The administration is not even pretending like they have intelligence or information at this point, publicly. And certainly there's been nothing that has been presented to us privately to justify a preemptive strike of this nature that has triggered an all out war in the Middle East."

Jeffries then said Trump is a "wannabe king," that there's been "nothing that explains their decision affirmatively not to come to Congress." Adding, "The Constitution of the United States is not a merely a convenience. It's an absolute necessity when it comes to the things that have been spelled out quite clearly by the framers of the Constitution."

Let's rewind to 2011, shall we, when President Obama did not inform Congress of the bombing in Libya. Here's what Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives at the time. "Well, Madame Leader, you're saying that the president did not need authorization initially and still does not need any authorization from Congress on Libya?," Pelosi was asked. "Yes, Thank you all very much."

Well! That doesn't sound too equivocal or concerned about a Constitutional crisis or reference Obama being a "wannabe king," does it? Wonder what's so different!

It's important to note that Jeffries is wrong about the Trump administration presenting a justification for bombing Iran. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained, the administration had assessed that the time to strike was now, for several reasons. In part because of intelligence on where Khamenei would be, and in part because of larger strategic concerns over their building of "missiles," "drones" and "terrorism" that would eventually lead to continued nuclear weapons development.

"Let me explain to you guys this in simple English, ok? Iran is run by lunatics — religious fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons," Rubio said in a Tuesday press conference. "They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things. And this is the weakest they've ever been. Now is the time to go after them." The President made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things, so that they can never have a nuclear weapon.

"That's why the President made this decision. It was the right decision — and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons. You see how they're using them now. Imagine how they would use them a year from now if they had more of these."

Democrats in Congress never demanded Obama justify his actions with this level of detail because he was aligned with them politically. Now that there's a different party in charge? They're outraged, simply outraged, that they weren't notified. And who wouldn't want to notify Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib that the U.S. was set to bomb Iran? Their commitment to putting the United States first is unassailable and unmatched…right?