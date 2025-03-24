Brett Favre, Congressman Abe Hamadeh Have A Plan To Make America's Kids Healthy Again

"We do not want in the United States a nation of spectators. We want a nation of participants in the vigorous life." – President John F. Kennedy Jr.

When President John F. Kennedy Jr. created the President's Council on Physical Fitness, he wisely linked the well-being of our citizens to the strength of our democracy, saying "Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity."

Unfortunately, our nation’s children have too often been denied the opportunity at home or in our schools to engage in the physical activity that is an essential building block of our Republic.

As a Hall of Fame professional quarterback and a United States Congressman, we come from different arenas – but we stand united by a common concern. America’s youth are facing a silent crisis of physical fitness. Childhood obesity has tripled since the 1970s. Physical activity is down. Strength and stamina are declining.

We have a military readiness crisis. A staggering 77% of young Americans are ineligible for military service without a waiver, largely due to obesity and other health issues. Think about that – three out of four of our young people between the ages of 17-24 could not qualify to defend this country if they chose to. Even our top generals have sounded the alarm, calling the youth fitness crisis a matter of national security.

This is more than just a health issue; it’s a threat to the very future of our nation. We need to address it now.

Our message is simple: reviving physical excellence among America’s youth will build a stronger nation.

That is why we are issuing a call to action for a stronger America through the Congressional Fitness Challenge. The Congressional Fitness Challenge must become part of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement – not just a program.

The Congressional Fitness Challenge is bringing back the kind of physical excellence that forged past generations of leaders, athletes, and warriors.

This nationwide initiative is open to all kids, ages 6 through 17, whether in public, private, or homeschool settings.

It’s voluntary, but it taps into something deep in the American spirit – the drive to push harder, to be better, and to set and conquer goals.

Once upon a time, the Presidential Fitness Test was a badge of honor. Kids took pride in seeing their names on the leaderboards for pull-ups, the mile run, and more.

The Congressional Fitness Challenge is bringing back that same competitive spirit – updated for a new era.

Just like generations before us, today’s kids deserve the chance to test themselves, measure their progress, and strive for greatness. At the very least, they deserve to be as healthy as they can be.

The challenge isn’t about participation trophies; it’s about earning achievement. The tests include:

1-Mile Run/Walk – Speed, endurance, and determination

Pull-Ups/Flexed Arm Hang – Upper body strength and perseverance.

Curl-Ups or Sit-Ups – Core strength and discipline.

Shuttle Run – Speed, agility, and reaction time

Sit-and-Reach – Flexibility and mobility.

Achievements are recognized at three levels:

Gold (Top 85th percentile)

Silver (Top 75th percentile)

Bronze (Top 50th percentile)

Excellence is celebrated, and kids will have a tangible way to see their improvement.

This initiative is supported by Congressional resources, with Members able to use their office budgets to promote and recognize achievements in their districts, because we believe in investing in our children’s health and future.

It’s a chance for parents, teachers, and community leaders to step up and be part of something bigger than just a fitness test; it’s a movement.

The Congressional Fitness Challenge is an invitation – not just to kids, but to parents, teachers, coaches, and lawmakers – to invest in the next generation.

As a former pro athlete, one of us knows first-hand the doors that physical fitness can open— confidence, leadership, the drive to succeed. As a Member of Congress and former US Army Captain and Intelligence Officer, the other sees the broader picture – healthier kids mean a healthier, more prosperous America.

Together, we are leveraging our platforms to ignite a movement. We’re inviting every member of Congress – Republican, Democrat, or Independent – to join this Fitness Challenge.

America has never backed down from a challenge. This is our chance to lead, participate, and build a healthier, stronger future.

We invite you to join us, support a challenge, and be part of something bigger. Let’s get our kids moving, competing, and thriving again.

Because a stronger America starts with stronger kids.