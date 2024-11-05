Google Blames 'Error' For Discrepancy Showing Poll Locations For Kamala, But Not Trump

Tuesday morning, Americans searched two queries en masse: "Where can I vote for Trump?" and "Where can I vote for Harris?"

However, depending on which query they searched for, they were met with very different results.

Users who searched "Where can I vote for Harris?" were presented with an interactive map tool to find polling locations, but queries of "Where can I vote for Trump?" were not.

Take a look:

Hmm.

Google claims that the discrepancy in search results is due to, wait for it, an algorithm error.

"The ‘where to vote’ panel is triggering for some specific searches [because] Harris is also the name of a county in [Texas]," Google said in an X post.

Google says the problem is fixed.

Is the company telling the truth, that a mere mixup between "Kamala Harris" and "Harris County, Texas," caused the disparate search results for both candidates?

Well, few companies deserve less of a benefit of the doubt than Google.

Dr. Robert Epstein has sounded the alarm on Google for nearly a decade, providing data studies that show a clear bias in the search engine's results during election periods, which almost always benefit the Democratic candidate.

In 2019, Dr. Epstein testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that "biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm" shifted "at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton."

Thusly, Epstein took a more proactive approach to researching how Google operated in the following election.

In 2020, Dr. Epstein published a study in which he found evidence that Google's search results during the weeks and months before the election presented a "strong bias in favor of Democrats."

"We found a period of days where the vote reminder on Google's homepage was being sent only to liberals," Epstein told Fox News at the time. "Not one of our conservative field agents received the vote reminder."

"The bias was being shown to pretty much every demographic. This includes conservatives. Conservatives got more liberal bias in their search results than liberals."

Epstein concluded that Google shifted "at least six million votes in favor" of Joe Biden.

"That's the bare minimum," he warned.

Moreover, Google confirmed the authenticity of 2,500 leaked internal documents in May that showed how the company manipulates search results by implementing "whitelists" to decide manually which sites register on topics like the election (IsElectionAuthority) and Covid-19 (IsCovidLocalAuthority).

Google blaming an "algorithm error" for burying voting locations for Trump supporters is on par with Meta blaming a "coding error" for surpassing two of OutKick's recent interviews with Donald Trump. You can read more about that in detail here.

Prediction: there will be more "errors" tonight.