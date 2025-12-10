Golden Globe New Podcast Award Loses All Credibility With Rogan Snub

The Golden Globe Foundation will introduce a Best Podcast award for the first time in 2026 during its annual ceremony. And yet, the award has already lost all credibility.

The nominees are: Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess, Up First, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, and Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

Notably absent: The Joe Rogan Experience.

Golden Globe awards are, of course, subjective. After all, a film called The Brutalist won Best Motion Picture – Drama last year. Ever heard of it? Us either. But omitting the most popular and influential podcast in the world is difficult to defend.

Leaving out Joe Rogan’s show reeks of elitism. You can almost hear the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members—the Golden Globes’ voters—sniffing that Rogan’s show "might be popular but isn’t good."

The numbers say otherwise. On YouTube alone, many of Rogan's episodes exceeded 15 million views in just the last year. The gap between The Joe Rogan Experience and the next most popular show (likely Call Her Daddy) is massive.

When asked about the omission, the Golden Globes told Fox News Digital: "To be considered for nomination in any category, studios, production companies, and distributors are required to submit all content for review for eligibility."

Still, Rogan fans aren’t buying it. They note that mainstream outlets routinely snub his show—like Time magazine’s "100 Best Podcasts of All Time," which also excluded him.

Joe Rogan’s podcast appeals to normal people. Amy Poehler’s appeals to the bubble. Hence, her nomination.

Fortunately for Rogan, popularity pays better than prestige. Last week, Spotify once again crowned The Joe Rogan Experience as the No. 1 podcast of 2025 in its annual Spotify Wrapped campaign, marking his fifth straight year at the top. He also finished No. 1 on Apple Podcasts.

Unlike the Golden Globes nominations, Spotify and Apple award the host with the best numbers.