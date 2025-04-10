GiveSendGo's $300,000 Page For Karmelo Anthony Is Consistent With Company Policy

The online fundraising site GiveSendGo continues to face criticism over a page that has raised more than $320,000 for Karmelo Anthony, the teen arrested for stabbing fellow 17-year-old student-athlete Austin Metcalf to death at a Texas track meet last week.

On Thursday, GiveSendGo co-CEO Heather Wilson defended the company by likening it to how the site has handled similar campaigns for individuals accused of violent crimes.

"We’re now seeing similar outrage from the right as we once did from the left when we allowed campaigns for Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny. In both of those cases, we upheld the principle that someone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Shouldn’t that same standard apply here as well?" Wilson asked on X.

"A few key things to consider: 1. In each of these high-profile cases, someone tragically lost their life," Wilson wrote. "2. In each case, there was no mystery around who was involved in the incident."

Wilson said that in those cases, people gave "not necessarily because they condoned" the actions of the person they were raising money for, "but because they wanted to support due process and ensure a fair trial."

Wilson is right that GiveSendGo operates differently than GoFundMe, which prohibits fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes. GoFundMe removed pages for Anthony, Rittenhouse, and Penny. GiveSendGo allowed all three to stay active.

"From the beginning, we decided that GiveSendGo would not serve as judge and jury. We’re not here to decide who deserves a defense. That’s the role of our justice system," Wilson concludes. "If we truly believe in consequences, let’s make sure they come through due process—not mob outrage."

Honestly, her point is fair.

Either a site should allow fundraisers for anyone accused of a violent crime or no one. GoFundMe chose no one. GiveSendGo chose everyone.

We understand not all cases are the same. In this case, the police report claims the details are not murky. According to the report and an eyewitness, the events transpired as follows:

-- Metcalf told Anthony to move out of the Memorial team's tent.

– Anthony "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" and said, "Touch me and see what happens."

– Metcalf then pushed Anthony out of the tent.

–-Anthony "reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin," the witness told police.

– When an officer at the scene referred to Anthony as the "alleged suspect," he responded, "I'm not alleged. I did it."

-– Finally, Anthony asked an officer if what happened could be considered "self-defense."

GiveSendGo's policy states the details of case do not matter.

The site allows pages for a suspect to remain live until said suspect is convicted of the crime. That's the policy.

GiveSendGo can cite the cases of Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny as justifications for its policy. Other cases probably reflect poorly on its policy. We'll learn which category Karmelo Anthony's case falls under, once it's adjudicated in court.