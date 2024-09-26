Katy Stamper Becomes First Democratic Candidate To Sign Riley Gaines' 'Stand With Women Scorecard'

Katy Stamper, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia, has signed Riley Gaines' "Stand With Woman Scorecard" — making her the first person running on a Democratic ticket to do so.

The Scorecard is a first-of-its-kind resource that scores every candidate for federal office on whether they intend to support legislation that preserves female opportunities and private spaces. The goal of this tool is to hold leaders accountable for their votes and stances on women's sex-based rights.

Stamper, who is running against Republican incumbent Barry Loudermilk, said she is grateful for the opportunity to join Gaines' scorecard — "making it crystal clear to Georgians who stand with women."

READ: Riley Gaines, IWV Team Up To Create Scorecard That Shows Americans Which Politicians Support Women

"Our culture has abandoned young girls, refusing to acknowledge their God-given differences with boys and men, and subjecting them to the superior strength of biological males in their sports and in their locker rooms," Stamper said in a statement.

"We have let them down by making them forfeit games, lose in their sports or abandon their sports, in order to avoid the disadvantages and dangers of such differences."

Katy Stamper Condemns Democrats Who Turned Women's Rights Into Partisan Issue

In an exclusive interview with OutKick, Stamper said she believes basic biology is a common sense issue. Unfortunately, she said, those in power have turned it into a political issue.

"Democratic leadership has decided to cobble together different small groups in order to form a voting bloc. And this is one of the groups. They say, 'Well, there's a small percentage out there of people, and sometimes, as we saw in 2020, you win by less than 1or 2%. You win by a quarter of a percent or half of a percent," Stamper said.

"So I think the reason they're trying to work with them and advance these unfortunate interests is because they are trying to corral them as a voting bloc. And to a large extent, it has worked."

Despite the fact that her party, as a whole, disagrees with her stance, Stamper said she isn't worried about how voters will view her in November.

"It will hurt me with a very small percentage of people. But that, in and of itself, is not important to me," she explained. "I'm much more concerned with speaking about this so that people understand the underlying cause of it."

"It," being the trend of allowing biological males into women's sports and private spaces.

Biology, Not Bigotry

Stamper said she has "the utmost compassion" for transgender individuals, and she acknowledges that many of them have suffered from trauma, abuse and mental health issues. It's her belief that anyone who had suffered from trauma, of any kind, as a child should be afforded the opportunity to attend therapy at no cost to him or herself.

"It's not bigotry, it's a mental health issue and should be addressed accordingly and very aggressively," Stamper said. "Whatever help they want, they should get it. …It's just a very sad thing that their families or our culture at large, let them down when they were their most vulnerable."

But "biological reality still matters," Stamper explained. And girls and women deserve to have their spaces protected, too.

"You have to acknowledge biological reality, and you cannot change reality just because some folks suffer trauma," she said. "It's really a shame these young girls are having to come out and defend themselves. The adults should be doing this. They know they should be doing it. They're just afraid."

Stamper is running for the seat in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. Her opponent, Loudermilk (R-Ga), is also approved on Gaines' scorecard. Thus far, though, no Democratic incumbent has passed the test.