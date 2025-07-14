Gen Zers Are Also Sick of the NBA's Woke Political Messaging

Gen Z's advice to the players: Shut up, dribble, and stop trying to draw a foul on every play.

The NBA prides itself on being the hippest and most progressive major sports league in America. However, a new study found that the league's political activism is no longer driving young sports fans to the product. In fact, it's now turning them away.

According to a new survey by Time2play, just 29% of Gen Zers actively support the NBA’s league-wide political messaging. Moreover, 33% of Gen Z respondents say they "watch less basketball" because of it.

Specifically, the survey mentioned anthem protests, association with Black Lives Matter, and pride celebrations as examples of recent efforts to weave activism into the NBA's identity.

It's not just Boomers. Zoomers don't want politics mixed with sports either.

The decline of the NBA is well documented, despite fanboys like Ryen Russillo trying their hardest to convince their listeners it's all a myth. Ratings for the NBA are down 48% since 2012. This past NBA Finals series marked the lowest-rated since the Spurs vs. Cavaliers in 2007 (excluding the COVID years) and would've been the lowest were it not for the series stretching to a seventh game.

"But, cord-cutting!" the Russillos of the world would say.

Does cord-cutting not apply to the NFL, MLB, WNBA, college football, and college basketball? Because those other leagues are doing just fine.

Earlier this year, Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd explained how the NBA, like the Democratic Party, has shifted leftward of the median voter.

"The NBA ratings are down 48 percent in the last 12 years, and they have fallen off a cliff this year," Cowherd argued. "Go ask the Democrats. Be warned, once you detach from regular people in America, you will pay a price."

Regular people matter.

And while political messaging is the NBA's biggest turn-off, Gen Zers are also displeased with the product on the court. Gen Z respondents also cited tanking, the number of games, the overtime format, scheduling, and inconsistent officiating for their declining interest in the league.

"Gen Z feels the NBA has become too polished and pop culture-obsessed. They want less focus on celebrities and more basketball. Issues with player and game management is driving young fans away from the sport, with tanking and load management being major turn-offs for Gen Z. There’s also a need for changes to game flow, like fewer games and more consistent officiating. And while some political messaging is appreciated, for others, it is a reason for them to turn the TV off," the report concluded.

Well said.

Gen Z's advice to the players: Shut up, dribble, and stop trying to draw a foul on every play.