Thanksgiving Food Fight: Gen Z And Boomers Split On Best Side Dishes, Study Shows

Your Thanksgiving dinner this year likely varied based on which generation your host belongs to.

A recent Hims & Hers study found that Gen Z and Boomers differ on which sides pair well with the classic turkey dinner.

While mashed potatoes remain America’s top side dish, younger people say mac and cheese (26%) is the favorite side. Boomers are sticking with stuffing (43%).

"Thanksgiving dishes are diversifying beyond classic dishes among younger generations to include more cultural nuance. Notably, Gen Z respondents were two times more likely than Boomers to name ‘a dish specific to my culture’ as a favorite (9% versus 4%)," Cleveland 19 reported.

"Certain globally influenced dishes like curried butternut squash are finding their way onto many holiday tables. And some are swapping out the classic centerpiece of American Thanksgiving — turkey — for alternative meat or no meat at all, perhaps catering to the population of Gen Z folks who follow vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets."

Vegan? On Thanksgiving?

In addition, geographical location plays a role in which sides Americans choose. For example, cornbread is nearly twice as likely to be served on Thanksgiving tables in Georgia as in the rest of the country. Likewise, cranberry sauce is the preferred side in South Carolina, but not that popular elsewhere.

"One surprise is that Idaho, a state known for its potatoes, isn’t necessarily eating them on Thanksgiving. In fact, more Idahoans name mac and cheese as a favorite than mashed potatoes (28% versus 27%), and only 14% of respondents are serving roasted potatoes on Thanksgiving Day. For roasted potatoes, specifically, head to Kansas — the only state where the dish took first place for favorite side (23%)," the report stated.

One man's opinion: green bean casserole remains the best side.

Below is a chart, via the Hims & Hers study:

Side Dish Total Gen Z (18–29) Millennials (30–44) Gen X (45–59) Boomers (60+) Mashed Potatoes 28% 26% 25% 32% 39% Stuffing 27% 21% 23% 36% 43% Mac and Cheese 24% 26% 25% 22% 18% Gravy 18% 16% 17% 20% 25% Dinner Rolls 17% 17% 18% 16% 17% Sweet Potato Casserole 15% 13% 16% 18% 17% Roasted Potatoes 14% 15% 16% 12% 11% Green Bean Casserole 14% 12% 13% 16% 17% Cranberry Sauce 13% 12% 13% 14% 17% Cornbread 12% 14% 12% 10% 11%

