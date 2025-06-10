Gavin Newsom Is A Narcissist And A Loser | Tomi Lahren

These violent and destructive riots are a godsend for Governor Gavin Newsom.

Not only can he use the glow of the flames to light his selfies, he’s surely relieved that at least for the week, Californians may be more distracted with said flames and riots than all the other things wrong with the failed state he drove into the ground.

He wants to be Donald Trump so bad it’s actually sad.

He’d rather get his greasy mug in front of the camera to taunt Tom Homan or pick a social media fight with Republican leaders than discuss the giant elephant- or I guess in this case giant ASS- in the room.

His state is suffering a massive budget shortfall.

So yeah, there are about 12 BILLION reasons Gavin would rather focus on ICE raids.

But not just that.

Also that California has the third-highest unemployment rate in the nation, highest poverty rate and is home - no pun intended - to the largest homeless population in the country.

And don’t forget, the state’s Medicaid program "MediCal" is bankrupt and expenditures are 6 billion dollars higher than expected due to all the illegal immigrants he welcomed to take advantage of the program.

But wait, there’s more.

The state is also bracing for yet another gas tax hike. Gas could be going up as much as 65 cents per gallon very soon.

And then there’s that bullet train to nowhere, the $20 billion that went POOF to "solve homelessness," I mean damn, need I continue?

It’s a failed state and Gavin knows it. But at least for now, he can get on camera and yap about Trump sending the National Guard and Marines to keep his state’s largest city from burning to the ground.

Enjoy this while it lasts, buddy.

Your presidential ambitions are over, so I hope that podcast is raking for you!

And those are my Final Thoughts.