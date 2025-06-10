Gavin Newsom Is A Narcissist And A Loser | Tomi Lahren

PublishedUpdated

These violent and destructive riots are a godsend for Governor Gavin Newsom. 

LA FIRE RIOTING

Not only can he use the glow of the flames to light his selfies, he’s surely relieved that at least for the week, Californians may be more distracted with said flames and riots than all the other things wrong with the failed state he drove into the ground.

NEWSOM CRIES TO TRUMP

He wants to be Donald Trump so bad it’s actually sad. 

He’d rather get his greasy mug in front of the camera to taunt Tom Homan or pick a social media fight with Republican leaders than discuss the giant elephant- or I guess in this case giant ASS- in the room.

His state is suffering a massive budget shortfall. 

So yeah, there are about 12 BILLION reasons Gavin would rather focus on ICE raids. 

But not just that. 

Also that California has the third-highest unemployment rate in the nation, highest poverty rate and is home - no pun intended - to the largest homeless population in the country. 

And don’t forget, the state’s Medicaid program "MediCal" is bankrupt and expenditures are 6 billion dollars higher than expected due to all the illegal immigrants he welcomed to take advantage of the program. 

But wait, there’s more.

The state is also bracing for yet another gas tax hike. Gas could be going up as much as 65 cents per gallon very soon. 

And then there’s that bullet train to nowhere, the $20 billion that went POOF to "solve homelessness," I mean damn, need I continue?

It’s a failed state and Gavin knows it. But at least for now, he can get on camera and yap about Trump sending the National Guard and Marines to keep his state’s largest city from burning to the ground. 

Enjoy this while it lasts, buddy.

Your presidential ambitions are over, so I hope that podcast is raking for you!

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.