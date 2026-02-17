Gavin Newsom Makes Hilarious Mistake To Criticize Ted Cruz Over 'Historical Illiteracy'

Nobody's ever accused Gavin Newsom or his social media team of being smart, but oh boy, is his latest gaffe a new low (high?) even for one of the country's most incompetent politicians.

Newsom, who, as governor of California, has been on a taxpayer-funded trip to the Munich Security Conference for some inexplicable reason, took to X this week to try and dunk on Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. And wound up dunking on himself in the process, or at the very least, had his social media handlers dunk on themselves.

The humiliation all stems from a clip from Cruz's podcast "Verdict," which he posted on X Monday afternoon. In the description of the clip, Cruz's post says "Gavin Newsom is historically illiterate." An inarguable truth with mountains of evidence over Newsom's humiliating career.

And in the latest example of just how bad the Democratic Party's candidates for 2028 are, Newsom and/or his team, accidentally revealead they apparently do not the definition of historically illiterate.

Newsom Embarrasses Himself Yet Again

On the "Gavin Newsom" account, he posted in response to Cruz's caption, "Ted Cruz calling a dyslexic person illiterate is a new low, even for him."

Well. Here's the thing about that, historically illiterate does not mean "can not read," it means, per Google, "to lack a fundamental understanding of the events, figures, and causal relationships that have shaped the world."

Incredibly, Newsom even got community noted, on top of his massive ratio. Because again, historically illiterate is not illiterate. This is one of the top frontrunners for the 2028 presidential election on the Democratic Party side. Good stuff.

Cruz had some fun with it, saying in one post, "I didn't say you couldn't read, you ‘clown emoji’." Then, in the next post, using a picture of Derek Zoolander from the Ben Stiller film with a "The Gavin Newsom Center for kids who don't know what ‘historically illiterate means’ and who wanna learn to do other stuff good too" meme.

Well played.

Whoever posted this, whether it's Newsom himself, or one of his staffers, showed the level of idiocy that's helped destroy the state of California. Heaven help the country if by some miracle he ever gains any level of national power or influence.