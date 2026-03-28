Gavin Newsom Humiliated Again, As New Data Shows Millions Leaving California For Other States

One of the easiest ways to tell how successful, or unsuccessful, a domestic politician is how many people move in or out of the area they govern.

Governors, mayors, county leaders, all have direct influence over the population of their region by the policies they enact, or the decisions they make that affect quality of life. Particularly in a country like the United States, where federalism has created wildly different rules and regulations across states. That offers an opportunity for residents to target lifestyles, strategies, and procedures they prefer relative to other areas.

Well, for perhaps the best example of what not to do, look no further than California under the "leadership" of Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom's tenure has been one long disaster after another. Quality of life has disintegrated in most major cities. Crime skyrocketed. Homelessness, despite billions of money funneled to NGO's, has exploded. And despite progressives running virtually every major office in the state, wealth inequality and poverty in California continue to be among the worst in the country.

His performance during COVID, and the multiple major fires that happened under his watch, were exacerbated by insane left-wing policies and mismanagement. It's all contributed to making what should be one of the best states in the country increasingly unlivable. Which is why it's no surprise that the data serves as yet another humiliation for one of the world's worst politicians.

California Continues Tremendous Decline Under Gavin Newsom

The US Census Bureau released its population estimates for 2025, and once again, Los Angeles County leads the way when it comes to residents fleeing to other parts of the country.

LA's population dropped to 9.69 million as of July 2025, per the Census Bureau, meaning that the country's largest county has now lost over 322,000 residents since the 2019-2020 April 1st estimates. Here's how dramatic the decline has been, thanks in large part to Democratic Party politics.

It's not just LA. Alameda County in the Bay Area has seen its population decline since 2020. San Diego County has lost residents since 2020. Santa Clara County too, has fewer people living in it now than it did six years ago. And of course, the poster child for progressive policies, San Francisco, has also seen its population decline despite an AI-related tech boom in recent years.

The stats look worse when drilling down in the data to see how many residents left for other parts of the country.

In just one year alone, from 2024-2025, over 105,000 residents left LA County than moved to it. Nearly 24,000 more left San Diego County, 20,000 in Santa Clara County, and 25,000 in Orange County. Just from 2024-2025, that's roughly 174,000 people who moved out of major California counties to other places. It's even more crazy when looking at the cumulative 2020-2025 data.

Here are some of the largest California counties by domestic outmigration; essentially, how many people left these areas for other parts of the country since 2020.

Nearly 1.4 million people left what should be some of the most desirable places in the country during Newsom's tenure. All told, statewide, it's almost 1.7 million residents who have left the state of California. A city the size of Phoenix moved out of California in just six years. If you're looking for failure, that's it.

Many of these counties offer exceptional natural beauty, an excellent climate, have historically been home to major corporations and entire industries, and contain endless recreational opportunities. California could, and should, be a paradise that attracts people to it. But that's how spectacularly Newsom and his party have failed. Instead of bringing in residents from other states, nearly two million people have moved away. High housing costs, high taxation, the highest gas prices in the country, some of the highest electricity costs in the country, and insane regulation have made California, which again, should be a paradise, into a rapidly declining embarrassment. That's Gavin Newsom for you.