Former CNNer Jim Acosta Claims Trump Had Don Lemon Arrested Because He's Black

Former CNN host Jim Acosta uploaded an emergency podcast on Friday following the arrest of another former CNN host, Don Lemon.

Acosta, who was perhaps the only pundit more radical than Lemon during the Jeff Zucker era, spent an hour discussing Lemon’s arrest and deemed it, wait for it, "racist."

"I’ll say it right now. I mean, Trump likes to fuck with Don because Don is black! And we just need to say that too. Trump is racist and he’s always attacked Don in racially loaded ways, calls him stupid and things like that. And it’s disgraceful! It’s disgusting!"

How original?

Of course, federal authorities did not target Lemon because he is black. They arrested him because he stormed a Minnesota church service alongside left-wing agitators and livestreamed the incident.

For background, the agitators were operating under the suspicion that the church’s pastor had collaborated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lemon later told viewers that "the freedom to protest" is what the First Amendment is all about, but Justice Department officials have moved to hold participants accountable.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi wrote on X, "At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

"Don Lemon is being charged with 18 USC 241, conspiracy to deprive rights, and 18 USC 248, violation of the FACE Act, interfering by force with someone’s First Amendment rights," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The race angle, while predictable, is baseless. Then again, truth-telling has never been Acosta’s strong suit.

In fact, Acosta is likely triggered that Lemon found a way to be arrested before him. As Fox News host Will Cain explained, martyrdom is the goal.

"Make no mistake, Don Lemon is so excited. Martyrdom and attention are the culmination of his life’s work. I’m almost happy for him," Cain posted on X.

We are, however, surprised Acosta beat Jemele Hill to the claim. Rather, Hill spent her Friday morning warning that the arrest could be the end of journalism as we know it.

"They arrested Don Lemon. This is horrifying. I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are, what journalism outlet you represent, this absolutely cannot stand," Hill exclaimed.

The Netflix special will be a badge that Lemon forever considers an honor.