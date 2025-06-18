Former CNN Host Jim Acosta's Comment About Farmers Is Peak Elitism

Former CNN host Jim Acosta doesn't think farmers are smart enough to vote on their own.

Appearing at the Center For American Progress on Tuesday, Acosta claimed that the "far-right" has duped farmers into voting against their best interests.

"The far-right in this country has kind of figured out a way to infiltrate the heartland and to basically to pull Ma and Pa from the farm to their point of view," Acosta began.

"And as it turns out, a lot of these folks vote in these elections and a lot of those folks have been completely led astray. I hate to say it, but they’ve just been completely led astray. And we’ve all just let this happen on our watch with essentially a business model for delivering the news in this country that just does not work anymore."

Led astray, huh?

Acosta can't help but belittle working-class Americans when he speaks of them. It's peak elitism.

People like Acosta look down upon anyone outside their bubble, which includes mostly journalists, commentators, finance execs, and slimy politicians.

In actuality, farmers are some of the smartest people in society. They aren't bogged down by propaganda and vote based on issues that matter: the economy, safety, the border, and taxes for locally-owned businesses.

They don't concern themselves with manufactured crises like climate change, white supremacy, and "MAGA fascism."

And according to the farmers, Donald Trump was the far superior candidate in November.

As the Daily Caller reported, 77 percent of farming-dependent counties across the U.S. supported Trump in the 2024 election. In a separate exit poll by AEI, 63 percent of rural voters supported Trump.

Like Acosta, Democrats struggle to connect with hard-working, rural Americans – like our farmers.

For all of CNN's troubles and its murky future, the network is slightly more watchable since booting Acosta out the doors. Meaning, if you happen to stumble across CNN at an airport (where most CNN viewership takes place), it's not quite as bad as it was.