Florida School Board Chair Celebrates Hulk Hogan's Death: 'One Less MAGA in the World'

Hours after Hulk Hogan's death last Thursday, a Florida school board chair celebrated the news on social media.

Meet Sarah Rockwell, an elected Alachua County Public Schools board member: "Oh did Hulk die? I didn’t even know. Good. One less MAGA in the world."

Hogan was, of course, an avid supporter of President Trump and endorsed him on stage at the Republican National Convention last July.

In a follow-up post, Rockwell accused Hogan of conspiring with WWE co-founders Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon, Trump's education secretary, to "union bust professional wrestling."

"He’s never been a good guy," she added. "I feel absolutely nothing about his death."

Another school board ghoul, no doubt.

Over the weekend, Len Cabrera of the Alachua Chronicle argued that Rockwell should be censured for violating the board’s Standards of Ethical Conduct, which require members to "value the worth and dignity of every person."

The Alachua County Republican Party then accused Rockwell of having "stomped on a man’s grave over politics." In addition, Raemi Eagle-Glenn, a Florida GOP State Committeewoman, called for Rockwell to "RESIGN NOW."

As tensions mounted, Rockwell caved. On Saturday, she apologized for her "cruel and flippant" comments about Hogan.

"A few days ago, I made a cruel and flippant comment from my personal Facebook account on a friend’s post regarding the death of Hulk Hogan," she wrote.

"I want to make it very clear that I never have and never will wish harm on anyone regardless of whether we share political views. While I strongly disagree with some of the comments Hulk Hogan made, that is no excuse for my comment."

Rockwell isn't sorry. She's only sorry that her ignorant, vile remarks about Hogan's death could've cost her job – and they should have.

There is no defense of her comments. She showed a clear lack of impulse control by letting her political beliefs get the best of her judgment.

Hopefully, the school board agrees.