Trump Administration Works To Finally Erase COVID Vaccine Requirements

The list of inexcusable policies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic is endless. Mask mandates, school closures, toddler masking, lockdowns, business capacity restrictions, to name just a few.

But few policies were and are less defensible than the abhorrent COVID vaccine mandates promoted by the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the united public health "expert" class, and enacted by corporate executives happily ready to force compliance. These mandates rapidly proliferated throughout society, where people were denied access to businesses or fired based on their vaccine status.

All when it was almost immediately obvious that COVID vaccines had zero efficacy against infection or transmission. People were fired because the CDC said the vaccines would stop viral transmission, then never rehired after it was clear that the CDC had lied and misrepresented the evidence.

Unsurprisingly, whoever ran the Biden administration and controlled his autopen was eager to follow suit by ignoring objective data and inarguable reality. Biden signed an executive order in September 2021 incorporating vaccine mandates for all federal employees. Months later, it was clear that the vaccines did not stop transmission.

READ: Finally, One Of The US' Top Public Health Experts Is On The Record Saying COVID Policies Don't Work

While the policy has since ended, the Trump administration is now ensuring that it's put to bed once and for all. And protecting federal workers and prospective workers in the process.

Trump Administration Ending Disastrous, Ineffective Requirements Forever

A new memo released by the United States Office of Personnel Management has dealt a decisive, permanent blow to Biden's inexcusable discriminatory policies.

"On September 9, 2021, President Biden signed an executive order (Executive Order 14043) directing federal agencies to require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of federal employment," it starts.

"President Biden subsequently repealed this order. Shortly thereafter, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memorandum for Human Resources Directors stating that 'agencies should review their job postings… to ensure that none list compliance with the now revoked Executive Order 14043 as a qualification requirement' and reminding agencies that Executive Order 14043 could no longer be enforced."

Sounds good enough; the vaccine mandate was officially ended, years after federal employees were likely fired or coerced into receiving a vaccine they didn't want based on politically motivated misinformation. Absurd and offensive, yes, but at least it's now finished. Right? Not exactly.

This new memo goes much further, ensuring that vaccine status or compliance is completely removed from consideration, and that records on COVID vaccines among personnel are effectively destroyed, permanently.

"OPM now reiterates and expands upon that previous guidance," it reads. "Effective immediately, federal agencies may not use an individual’s COVID-19 vaccine status, history of noncompliance with prior COVID-19 vaccine mandates, or requests for exemptions from such mandates in any employment-related decisions, including but not limited to hiring, promotion, discipline, or termination.

"Additionally, subject to document preservation requirements related to litigation obligations, all information related to an employee’s COVID-19 vaccine status, noncompliance with prior vaccine mandates, or exemption requests must be expunged from any employee’s Official Personnel Folder ("OPF") and electronic Official Personnel Folder ("eOPF")—unless, within 90 days of this memorandum, the individual affirmatively opts out of this removal. If an individual opts out, he or she can still request and obtain such expungement at any subsequent time."

This is the way.

It might seem unimportant; if the requirement is gone, why destroy employee personnel documents and requests pertaining to COVID vaccine status and exemptions? Because it can now never be referenced by any rogue, extremist federal employee who wants to enforce their particular views on COVID vaccines against others. It can never be referenced if, for example, there's a new administration in 2028 that believes it's important for employees to receive their 15th booster dose and be "up to date" in order to work in the federal government.

It's not enough to remove requirements, as we've seen from mask mandates in hospitals continuing even into 2025. They must be permanently dismantled. The entire infrastructure must be destroyed. The COVID industrial complex must be burned to the ground. This is a major step forward in accomplishing that goal.

Every corporation, every entity should follow suit. Ensuring that one of history's most ridiculous, harmful, absurdist policies can never hurt anyone in this manner ever again.