New Emails From Anthony Fauci And Francis Collins Show More Purposeful Dishonesty On COVID Vaccines

Somehow, someway, nearly six years after the start of lockdowns and the insane mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're learning more discrediting and infuriating things about Anthony Fauci and his misconduct. The list of Fauci's misdeeds could fill a book. In fact, it has. Several books.

But just for a quick refresher and to set the stage for what Fauci did this time, here's a rundown of a few of his more egregious "mistakes."

Fauci said in February 2020 that masks didn't work and weren't necessary for the public. That they didn't "provide the protection" that people think they do. A few short weeks later, he reversed course, saying masks were necessary and the single most important tool we had to protect ourselves and those around us. No new evidence, dramatic about face anyway. Then he misled the country about his reasons for the switch, claiming he'd only said masks didn't work to protect supply for healthcare workers. A completely disingenuous and nonsensical explanation.

He wanted schools closed, then said he'd always fought for them to reopen. He supported lockdowns, chumming it up with Andrew Cuomo while criticizing Ron DeSantis, who was comprehensively proven right about the failure of extreme policies and mask mandates. He said states and cities that listened to his advice would perform better than those who ignored it. When that was shown to be demonstrably false, he ignored it and was never held accountable by his partners in legacy media.

Then there's the vaccine mandates and COVID vaccine messaging. Which brings us to the new emails released this week, demonstrating further how Fauci and his ally, former NIH-head Francis Collins, purposefully misled the public to get what they wanted.

Fauci, Collins, Downplayed Natural Immunity Purposefully

Fauci's purposeful misdirection comes from a massive study out of Israel in August 2021 covering the level of protection against infection and serious illness with natural immunity.

Without going into the details behind the study and its methodology, here's a summary of the results these researchers found. It starts by discussing the level of breakthrough infection from the new Delta variant, and the waning efficacy of the mRNA vaccines. Those vaccines had already reached widespread distribution by early 2021.

"SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees had a 13.06-fold increased risk for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to those previously infected, when the first event (infection or vaccination) occurred during January and February of 2021."

Essentially, those who'd gotten a COVID vaccine without a prior COVID infection, were 13 times more likely to get infected with the Delta variant, relative to those who'd already been infected and recovered. Natural immunity.

It wasn't just the risk of infection that went up either. Symptomatic illness and severe COVID outcomes were more likely to occur among vaccinated individuals without prior infection than those with natural immunity.

"The increased risk was significant for symptomatic disease as well. When allowing the infection to occur at any time before vaccination (from March 2020 to February 2021), evidence of waning natural immunity was demonstrated, though SARS-CoV-2 naïve vaccinees had a 5.96-fold increased risk for breakthrough infection and a 7.13-fold increased risk for symptomatic disease.

"SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees were also at a greater risk for COVID-19-related-hospitalizations compared to those that were previously infected."

That's as clear-cut as it gets. And to drive the point home, here's how the authors concluded their summary:

"This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity."

A clean sweep for natural immunity. More protective against infection, symptomatic illness, and severe cases requiring hospitalization. Great news, right? In a sane world, it would be. Millions had already gotten COVID, despite Fauci's mandates, and millions more would get mild cases that resolved quickly. Since the data demonstrated that vaccine-caused immunity was less protective, it undermined the case for vaccine mandates or fanatical vaccine messaging. No need to push it on kids, no need to push it on anyone other than those at significantly elevated risk. Younger people would be more protected by natural immunity anyway.

But that's not the Fauci way.

Emily Kopp published new emails released under FOIA from Fauci acknowledging the study, and even admitting that it was "rather impressive" and could lead to a "high level of immunity" that was more protective than vaccination.

"The data [in the Israeli study] as reported in the news article look rather impressive . . . . but I would imagine that it is more complicated than we think . . . . [I]t is conceivable and possibly likely that those who have had a serious systemic infection develop a high level of immunity that even surpasses that of full vaccination," Fauci said in an email to Vivek Murthy, Rochelle Walensky and Francis Collins, among others.

Surely, Fauci, Murthy, and Walensky immediately went to the press with the good news, right? Surely, they told the public that it was very likely natural immunity provided an elevated level of protection, right? Surely, they stopped calling for vaccine mandates and changed their policies and recommendations, right?

Of course not.

As just one example, in October 2021, well after this email, Fauci said that the "public health crisis" we faced required "unusual actions." "In this case," he continued, "it’s things like mandating, be they masks or vaccinations."

In 2022, he once again downplayed it, saying, "Infection-induced immunity is much more difficult to monitor because some people think they got infected and they didn't... or they may have gotten infected and had just a few symptoms, which doesn't give them a lot of immunity... So, it is variable."

Except that also undermines his extremist views. If people were infected and had some minimal symptoms, essentially, a mild case, why did they need COVID vaccines forced on them anyway? To protect them for a few weeks from having a cough or a sore throat? Before new variants and waning efficacy eroded even that level of "protection?"

His buddy, Francis Collins, also privately admitted that they may not have been giving accurate information to the public: "Most of us have been saying up until now that vaccines are actually better for providing immunity – what does the overall synthesis of the data now say?" he asked in one email.

Incredibly, then-CDC Chief Medical Officer John Brooks went further. In one email to the collective experts, he relayed that "something is going on here," and after sharing a slide showing a dramatic decrease in antibody levels after vaccination, added, "It seems now from at least three very different analyses of different data … that vaccine-induced immunity wanes over time (especially that induced by [Pfizer]) whereas infection-induced may be more durable up to at least the 4-6 month mark."

Then, naturally, said boosters could be the solution. They weren't.

Sure enough, none of them changed their messaging. They were told that it was highly likely that natural immunity was more protective than vaccine immunity, which rapidly waned with disintegrating efficacy. They pushed for vaccine mandates anyway. They demanded everyone, everywhere, get COVID vaccines. That "society needs to be protected, and you do that by not only protecting yourself, but by protecting the people around you by getting vaccinated," per Fauci.

They knew, and they were dishonest anyway. It's inexcusable and it's unforgivable.