Far-Left, Cop-Hating Loon Mark Jones Out At ESPN

In a positive development for college football fans, Mark Jones is leaving ESPN.

The Miami Herald reported that the decision was Jones’, and that his final broadcast with the network will be Sunday. Of course, if ESPN wanted to keep him, he wouldn't have "decided" to leave. The network may also prefer framing the departure as Jones’ choice to avoid the inevitable backlash of parting ways with a radical race idolator.

And if there was one person at ESPN who was more racially charged, loathsome, and privileged than Ryan Clark, it was Mark Jones.

Jones has made fewer headlines over the past year after leaving X for Bluesky, the former of which he described as "too hateful." We find such phrasing amusing, considering that there is no one more hateful in the sports media industry than Jones.

Here's a look at some of Mark Jones' highlights as an ESPN employee:

Made false accusations claiming stadium police officers were going to shoot him dead because he is black.

Posted tweets telling Rush Limbaugh to "rot in hell" the day his wife announced he had died of lung cancer.

Lied about police "murdering" Jacob Blake, who is still alive.

Called Stephen A. Smith a "coon."

Shared posts calling his white colleagues and bosses "blind to racism in front of him."

Posted tweets celebrating Nick Bosa tearing his ACL as "payback for standing for the national anthem" and supporting Donald Trump.

Claimed the Batman character is rooted in racism.

Shared a photo saying, "MAGA women are skanks."

Promoted a false story declaring Gov. Ron DeSantis a "member of the KKK." (He is not.)

Shared a fake story claiming Aaron Rodgers is a member of QAnon. (He is not.)

Argued that white people "appropriated" Jesus.

Reposted tweets saying police shot Breonna Taylor when they saw her skin color. (They never saw her.)

Liked a post from Bishop Talbert Swan that called white people "demonic forces of evil."

Reposted tweets calling Queen Elizabeth a "racist" on the day she died.

Mark Jones is sick. Every one of the actions above should have resulted in his immediate firing. The fact that ESPN stood by him this long is an indictment of every executive inside the building.

Moreover, the widespread belief is that Jones is not actually racist. The word on him is that the black community mocked him so badly for marrying a white woman that he has made it his life goal to prove he is black enough.

Imagine wanting people to think you are racist. That is Mark Jones. He is a fraud.

OutKick’s Dan Dakich, who previously worked at ESPN with Jones, explained it a few years ago.

"Mark Jones is the Ja Morant of broadcasting," Dakich said. "They are trying to be something they are not. Ja Morant is trying to be a tough thug. Mark Jones is a suburban guy married to a white woman. But he is trying to be something he is not. He sees cat money ... but it is a little bit tough when you live in the suburbs, your kids go to private schools, and you are married to a white woman."

College football fans will rejoice that they do not have to hear Jones call another game featuring Deion Sanders as coach.

We will see if Jones can find a suitor on the open market. Interestingly, networks like Netflix and NBC have also shown a tolerance for racial idolatry with the likes of Elle Duncan and Maria Taylor.

But Mark Jones is such a cringeworthy, humiliating dork. Any network that employs him immediately sacrifices credibility and quality.

And if he is forced to retire, at least he won't have to worry about racist, murderous police officers escorting him to the broadcast booth anymore.