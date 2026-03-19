EXCLUSIVE: Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton’s Insane Deleted COVID Tweets Surface

While it seems like a distant, all but forgotten memory, politicians and top public health officials were outrageously, prolifically ridiculous throughout the COVID lockdown era of 2020.

They were relentless in lecturing the public, demanding compliance with absurd mandates, often while refusing to comply with those mandates themselves, and ignoring when science and data proved them wrong. There was a concerted effort to demonize anyone who refused to panic and continue with their daily lives and maintain a semblance of normalcy.

Those who correctly assessed that masks did not work were labeled "grandma killers." People who pushed for the return of sports were considered "irresponsible" and "selfish." Those who complained about their freedoms and liberties being infringed upon were dismissively referred to as "free-dumb lovers."

In a sane world, those who engaged in such embarrassing, humiliating, discrediting anti-science behavior, and prolific disregard for reality would have no possibility of somehow being promoted. But if you need more proof we do not live in a sane world, look no further than Dr. Amy Acton, the former top public health official in Ohio and current Democratic Party Gubernatorial candidate in the state. Because she perfectly exemplifies the disastrous failure of our politicians and "experts" in the COVID era.

Old Posts From Amy Acton Being A COVID Lunatic Surface

OutKick exclusively obtained a series of social media posts that appear to be made by Dr. Acton's Twitter account in May 2020, engaging primarily with fans of the Cleveland Browns. These posts, which have since been deleted, highlight Acton's comical level of commitment to pointless COVID restrictions.

In one example, she responded to a Browns fan posting a Kermit meme about their hopes for the team to make the playoffs by saying, "Please social distance." In another, a Browns fan posted about Baker Mayfield as the team's quarterback, only for Acton to respond with "Please follow CDC guidelines." That fan then responded with a photo, to which she added, "We should be discussing ways to prevent covid."

Incredible stuff, considering there is no way to "prevent COVID."

Another post was simply a photo of the Browns punter lifting a log, to which she added, again, "Please social distance." One fan responded to that Browns Twitter was the only "fun part of quarantine." This was apparently too much for Acton, who responded with "Please stop." Some other fan discussion was interrupted with Acton adding "We are in a pandemic."

In a continuation of another thread, she responded to a meme by saying, "Grow up #StayAtHome." One fan posted about their hopes for the team to make the Super Bowl, and Acton incredibly added, "No. Too many people." Amazing. For some reason, she also interjected herself into a conversation by saying, "We need masks and ppe, not jerseys."

Spoiler alert: we did not need masks.

These posts are, like so much of Acton's public health "guidance," utterly disqualifying. They're also extremely bizarre. Why was Acton even inserting herself into conversations about the Cleveland Browns? Causing economic destruction with ridiculous lockdowns, ruining lives and livelihoods…that wasn't enough? She had to target people who were trying to find some semblance of normalcy, looking for positives and distractions through sports, with pointless hectoring and bizarre criticism? That's what she was spending her time on, while ironically chastising others for looking for positives while "in a pandemic?"

OutKick reached out to Acton to ask why she made these posts, to explain her "thinking" and rationale. As of time of publishing, we had not received a response.

The fact Acton has the support she does indicates that there will never be accountability for those who made these decisions, who put their political ideology ahead of facts, science, data, and evidence. There should be.